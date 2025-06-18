Dual AWS Grants Awarded to Decentralized Web3 Intelligence Platform Moonrig

Moonrig x AWS Moonrig Logo

RAS AL KHAIMAH, RAS AL KHAIMAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team at Moonrig is pleased to announce that the company has been awarded dual AWS grants. These cloud infrastructure grants will be used by Moonrig to further enhance scalability and security for its growing analyst community.

Moonrig is the world’s first-ever AI Web3 portfolio architect, bridging the gap between investors and analysts using immersive tools that allow users to command every aspect of their portfolios. With upcoming features such as Mooncrowd, an early-stage Web3 crypto investment platform where investors attain equity and tokens, Moonrig continues to demonstrate its ongoing commitment to users. Part of this commitment is a continual evolution of products, platforms, and services for making it easier than ever to bring finances under one roof.

Moonrig received two grants from AWS, and both will be used to optimize its cloud infrastructure. According to the team at Moonrig, the funding received from the two grants will be used to support AI-driven risk assessment tools, real-time analytics, and global server expansion.

According to Moonrig’s CEO – Praveen Pinto, “These dual AWS grants are more than just a nod to our innovation—they’re a catalyst for scaling a decentralized future. With AWS’s support, Moonrig is accelerating its mission to equip analysts worldwide with real-time intelligence and resilient infrastructure, setting new standards for trust and performance in Web3 finance.”

AWS grants are specifically awarded to startups that are pioneering the cloud space and have already established a proven track record in technical innovation and market potential. Moonrig turns intelligence into strategy with a variety of immersive tools.

The grants awarded by AWS will be used to further Moonrig’s mission. This innovative ecosystem of tools and features is already connecting investors, analysts, and institutions unlike any other platform on the market, and the team at Moonrig looks forward to continuing this tradition of excellence with numerous projects in the works.

Moonrig is a decentralized Web3 intelligence platform that empowers investors, analysts, and institutions with the tools they need to turn intelligence into strategy. With crowd-powered research, AI-driven portfolio tools, and real-time insights, Moonrig simplifies the complexities of decentralized investing — making data-driven decision-making accessible to all. Learn more at https://moonrig.io/.

