Dainen Materials Reinforces European Market Strategy as Battery Recycling Regulations Advance

Logo of Dainen Materials, a Japanese company in the battery recycling industry

Dainen Materials company logo

Close-up of black mass, a key material in lithium-ion battery recycling

Black mass — a recycled material recovered from end-of-life lithium-ion batteries

Japan-based trading firm leverages decade of European partnerships to strengthen support for region's circular battery transition

HIMEJI, HYOGO, JAPAN, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dainen Materials, a Japan-based trading company specializing in battery materials and recycling,
today reaffirmed its strategic commitment to the European market. Building on more than ten years of collaborative relationships
with European industry stakeholders, the company is strengthening its support for the region's rapidly evolving circular battery ecosystem.
This strategic expansion responds to Europe's advancing battery regulation frameworks, growing ESG requirements,
and increasing demand for sustainable, geopolitically diversified supply chains.

Strengthening Established Partnerships
Dainen Materials has served as a trusted bridge between global battery recyclers, processors, and manufacturers,
with established partnerships across multiple European companies.
The company is now enhancing these relationships through refined collaboration approaches, continued investment in
material recycling R&D, and improved transparency in black mass and anode material supply chains.

Advancing Europe's Circular Economy Goals
With active operations across Japan, India, and Southeast Asia, Dainen Materials' neutral trading model positions the company
to support Europe's battery sustainability objectives without conflicts of interest. The company currently operates pilot projects in
graphite recycling in Japan and is evaluating European-scale deployment aligned with upcoming regulatory requirements,
including the EU Battery Passport initiative.

Strategic Neutrality in a Complex Market
Dainen Materials' approach—emphasizing neutrality, technical expertise, and cross-border flexibility
—addresses today's fragmented regulatory landscape and trade uncertainties. As a primarily trading-focused company with
strategic processing insights, Dainen Materials provides flexible, unbiased support for international resource circulation
when transparency and traceability are paramount.

About Dainen Materials
Dainen Materials is a Japan-based trading and manufacturing company specializing in carbon-based battery materials
and international recycling coordination.

Core Business Areas:
• International black mass trading and recycling facility operations in India
• Anode material production for lithium-ion batteries
• Recycling technology development for anode scrap, combining 10+ years of battery recycling experience with
proprietary anode material engineering

The company is part of the Dainen Group, which brings over 87 years of carbon material innovation and industrial solutions expertise.

Mariko McSweeney
Dainen Materials
+81 79-243-0510
press@dainenmaterials.com

