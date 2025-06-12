Universal Studios Japan Announces Halloween Event 2025 – Gain Access with KKday

via KKday supplier via KKday supplier via KKday supplier via KKday supplier

This September, USJ's Terrifying Halloween Horror Nights Returns

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Universal Studios Japan has officially unveiled its highly anticipated Halloween Event 2025, from September 4 to November 3. This year’s lineup promises to deliver heightened thrills with new attractions, collaborations, and immersive experiences that redefine Halloween entertainment in Japan.Headlining the event is the return of Halloween Horror Nights, an after-dark spectacle that plunges guests into a world of terror with the expanded “Street Zombies” zone and the debut of the “Factory of Fear: Zombie Tour,” a closed-room horror maze where guests attempt to escape from grotesque zombies in a terrifying factory setting.Also returning are fan favorites such as the “Resident Evil™: Night of Heroes” live-action attraction and “Chainsaw Man: The Chaos 4-D,” both of which were standout hits from last year. The “Chainsaw Man × Hollywood Dream – The Ride: KICK BACK” coaster will also make a comeback, offering a high-speed, backward thrill experience inspired by the hit anime series.New for 2025, Universal Studios Japan has announced its first-ever collaboration with global makeup brand KATE, introducing the attraction “Witches of Block 18: Bewitching Mansion of Emotion.” This immersive experience guides visitors through a mysterious mansion where makeup is used to awaken hidden emotions and unleash inner transformations.During the day, families and children can enjoy the newly enhanced “HaHaHa! Halloween Party” featuring the “Pokémon Unstoppable Halloween Party” dance show, led by DJ Pikachu and DJ Gengar. Produced by DECO*27, the show fuses rock and dance genres for an energetic Pokémon-themed spectacle.Other attractions include:Universal Wonderland: Let’s Rock Together - Universal Wonderland characters will appear in cute Halloween costumes in each area! Dance andinteract with everyone to the lively rock music!Jurassic Park – The Ride in the Dark – an all-new night version of the classic ride in complete darkness.Death Eaters™ Takeover and Hogwarts™ Castle Walk in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™ – bringing cinematic-style magic and fear to life.How to Join the Experience?Travelers planning to visit Universal Studios Japan this fall can conveniently secure their park admission and Halloween event tickets through KKday, which offers a curated selection of Universal Studios Japan packages, including timed-entry access and seasonal exclusives. Tickets are available for the following passes: Studio Passes (general admission) Express Passes (skip-the-line access)Overview of Event DetailsEvent Period: September 4 – November 3, 2025Halloween Horror Nights: September 5 – November 3 (evenings)HaHaHa! Halloween Party: September 4 – November 3 (daytime)Location: Universal Studios Japan, Osaka

