MECs Ketso Makume and Saki Mokoena to outline key priorities and budget allocations 2025/26 financial year, 13 Jun

The Free State MEC for Department for Finance, Economic Development and Tourism, Ketso Makume, together with the MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Saki Mokoena will on the 13th June 2025 table the departments’ Budget Votes at Free State Legislature in Bloemfontein.

During the proceedings, MECs will unpack their departments' strategic alignment of key priorities--inclusive growth, job creation, reducing poverty, tackling the high cost of living, and building a capable and ethical state and the proper functioning of municipalities.

The budget vote proceedings will also provide a roadmap into the future towards building on the achievements and encouraging the optimal use of resources.

Due to limited space in the chamber, members of the public are encouraged to follow the proceedings in the livestreaming of the following:

Free State Department of Economic Development and Tourism

Free State Legislature

Free State COGTA

Details of the proceedings will unfold as follows:

Date: 13th June 2025

Venue: Fourth Raadsaal, Free State Legislature

Time: 09h00

For media inquiries:

Mojalefa Mphapang

DESTEA Spokesperson

Cell: 072 274 1734

Ms Zimasa Mbewu

Human Settlement & COGTA Spokesperson

Cell: 060 976 8683

