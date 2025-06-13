Social Business Intelligence Market Forecast 2025-2034: Comprehensive Insights on Market Size, Growth Factors, Trends

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Social Business Intelligence Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Size And Growth Of The Social Business Intelligence Market?

The social business intelligence market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $26.54 billion in 2024 to $29.95 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increasing integration of social data with enterprise systems, a rising trend of personalized customer engagement, a rise in user-generated content volume, increasing reliance on sentiment analysis tools, and rising demand for competitive benchmarking through social insights.

The Social Business Intelligence Market Size Is Expected To See Rapid Growth In The Next Few Years?

It will grow to $48.31 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.7%.

What Are The Key Drivers And Trends Affecting Market Growth?

The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the growing adoption of AI and machine learning in analytics, an increasing focus on customer experience optimization, a rising use of mobile-based business intelligence tools, an expanding use of big data from social channels, and an increasing demand for predictive social analytics. Major trends in the forecast period include advancement in natural language processing for social insights, advanced data visualization techniques for social metrics, development of industry-specific social intelligence platforms, innovation in real-time social media monitoring tools, and advancement in the integration of social BI with CRM systems.

Moreover, the rise of social media usage for entertainment is expected to propel the growth of the social business intelligence market going forward. Social media refers to digital platforms that enable users to create, share, and engage with content in real-time. The increase in social media usage for entertainment is due to the widespread availability of short-form video content, which caters to shorter attention spans and offers quick, engaging experiences that users can easily consume during idle moments. Social business intelligence helps analyze trends, user preferences, and engagement patterns from growing social media entertainment usage to support targeted marketing and content strategies.

Who Are The Major Players In The Social Business Intelligence Market?

Major companies operating in the social business intelligence market are Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation IBM, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Salesforce Inc., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Ipsos S.A., Qualtrics International Inc., Brandwatch, Alteryx Inc., QlikTech International AB Qlik, Hootsuite Inc., Domo Inc., Sprout Social Inc., Sisense Inc., Acquia Inc., Emplifi Inc., Quid Inc., GoodData Corporation

What Key Trends And Advancements Are Shaping The Social Business Intelligence Market?

Major companies operating in the social business intelligence market are focusing on developing advanced technologies, such as AI-powered analytics and machine learning algorithms, to provide highly accurate, real-time insights and enhance decision-making processes. AI-powered analytics uses artificial intelligence to analyze vast amounts of data, uncovering patterns and trends that drive business decisions. Machine learning algorithms, a subset of AI, enable systems to learn from data and improve over time, enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of predictions and insights. For instance, in April 2023, YouScan, a Ukraine-based company specializing in social media intelligence, launched Insights Copilot, an AI-powered assistant powered by ChatGPT. This tool enables users to extract actionable insights from social media data through a conversational interface, helping brands and marketers analyze customer sentiment, trends, and brand perception more efficiently. Integrated within YouScan’s dashboard, Insights Copilot significantly reduces manual analysis time and enhances decision-making across marketing and customer experience teams.

How Is The Social Business Intelligence Market Segmented?

The social business intelligence market covered in this report is segmented –

1 By Component: Solutions, Services

2 By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

3 By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises SMEs

4 By Data Source: Social Media Platforms, Website And Online Communities, Professional Platforms, Multimedia Platforms

5 By Vertical: Retail, Manufacturing, Government And Public Services, Media And Entertainment, Transportation And Logistics, Banking Finance Services And Insurances BFSI, Telecom And Information Technology IT, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Tourism And Hospitality, Other Verticals

Subsegments:

1 By Solution: Dashboard And Data Visualization, Reporting And Querying Tools, Social Media Analytics, Data Mining And Warehousing, Text Analytics

2 By Services: Professional Services, Consulting Services, Support And Maintenance, Deployment And Integration, Training And Education

What Are The Regional Insights For The Social Business Intelligence Market?

North America was the largest region in the social business intelligence market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the social business intelligence market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

