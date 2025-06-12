Water as a Service (WaaS) Market Set to Hit $129.76B by 2032, Driven by Sustainability Goals | DataM Intelligence

Water as a Service (WaaS) Market

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Water as a Service (WaaS) Market reached US$ 58.38 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 129.76 billion by 2032, growing with a CAGR of 10.50% during the forecast period 2025–2032.The WaaS model is revolutionizing how industries, municipalities, and commercial establishments manage water resources. Instead of owning, maintaining, and operating water infrastructure, businesses now outsource their water treatment, supply, and wastewater management needs to expert service providers. As freshwater sources deplete, industries are turning to WaaS for dependable water management.Environmental regulations are tightening around the globe, compelling industries to upgrade or outsource water treatment to remain compliant.Corporate sustainability goals are encouraging companies to outsource non-core operations like water treatment, with a focus on reducing their carbon and water footprints.Technological innovation from IoT-enabled monitoring systems to AI-powered leak detection—is making WaaS more reliable, measurable, and cost-effective.Recent Developments in Water as a Service (WaaS) Market areIn April 2024, Water-En Energiebedrijf Aruba (WEB) partnered with Seven Seas Water Group (SSWG) a global leader in Water-as-a-Service (WaaS) solutions through a 10-year Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) agreement. This strategic collaboration represents a significant advancement in strengthening Aruba’s water infrastructure.Also in April 2024, India continued its ambitious Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), a flagship initiative aiming to ensure universal access to clean drinking water in rural areas. Backed by a $48 billion budget, the mission targets the delivery of safe water to 900 million people across 600,000 villages through a robust, data-driven framework.Meanwhile, in December 2023, WaaS Asia was launched as a joint venture between Ekopak, Vyncke NV, and Mr. Saku Rantanen, with the goal of transforming circular water practices in the Asian market. Combining Vyncke’s four decades of expertise in biomass energy systems and Ekopak’s leadership in sustainable water technology, the venture is poised to drive innovation in regional water reuse.Key Players in the MarketWEB N.V.Seven Seas Water GroupVeoliaEkopakR3 SustainabilityWaterleauHydroFloTechHacom EnergyRainmaker Worldwide Inc.AquaVenture Holdings LimitedMarket Segmentation:By Services: Water Supply, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Water Recycling & Reuse Services, Operations & Maintenance Services, Others.By Capacity: Less than 25,000L, 25,001 TO 50,000 L, 50,001 L TO 100,000 L, More than 100,001 L.By Deployment Model: On-Premises, Cloud-Based Services, Hybrid Models.By End-User: Municipal, Urban Water Management, Rural Water Supply Programs, Industrial, Power Generation, Food and Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Textiles and Leather, Pulp and Paper, Oil and Gas, Mining and Metals, Others, Commercial, Others.By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.Regional OutlookNorth AmericaNorth America leads the global WaaS market, largely due to its well-established infrastructure, robust regulatory environment, and proactive investment in sustainability. The U.S., in particular, is seeing a wave of modernizations to aging water systems. Federal funding and public-private partnerships are accelerating this transformation, with private players stepping in to offer turnkey water solutions to cities and corporations alike.Asia-PacificThe fastest-growing region, APAC is witnessing rapid industrialization and urban expansion, particularly in countries like China, India, and Japan. Water stress in several parts of the region is compelling governments and corporations to invest in innovative water reuse, desalination, and purification services under WaaS models.EuropeIn Europe, WaaS adoption is steady, driven by strong regulatory frameworks and an early focus on sustainability. Many municipalities are exploring WaaS to achieve net-zero and circular economy targets, particularly in countries like Germany, France, and the Netherlands.Middle East, Africa, and Latin AmericaThese regions are experiencing rising demand for outsourced water services. In the Middle East, desalination-as-a-service is especially critical due to extreme water scarcity. In Latin America and parts of Africa, WaaS offers a viable solution to overcome underdeveloped infrastructure without massive upfront capital investment.Latest News – USAIn recent developments, Veolia has unveiled bold plans to expand its U.S. operations, aiming to boost revenue by 50% by 2027 and double it by 2030, driven by rising demand for sustainable water solutions amid aging infrastructure and increasing water stress. States like Florida and South Carolina are becoming key markets due to drought, saltwater intrusion, and rapid population growth, prompting a surge in public-private partnerships for desalination and mobile treatment systems. Nationwide, federal infrastructure funding is accelerating the adoption of smart meters, leak detection, and advanced wastewater reuse, positioning WaaS providers at the forefront of America’s water transformation.Latest News – JapanJapan, though less prominent in global WaaS headlines, is steadily advancing its water infrastructure through tech-driven modernization. As a leading Asian economy, Japan is integrating water efficiency into its broader smart city initiatives, with municipalities gradually adopting digital tools like smart billing and app-based water usage monitoring. Recently, local feedback on Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s water app highlighted limitations in its English version, such as the absence of auto-pay—reflecting both progress and growing pains in digitizing consumer-level services. At an industrial scale, Japan is significantly investing in water reuse and recycling, particularly in electronics, semiconductor, and automotive sectors, where ultra-pure water is critical. Here, WaaS providers are playing a vital role in delivering reliable, high-quality water solutions on demand.ConclusionThe Water as a Service (WaaS) market is in the midst of a global transformation. From smart technology integration to sustainability-focused service models, WaaS is becoming a core part of modern infrastructure planning. While North America leads in terms of revenue, Asia-Pacific, particularly Japan, is shaping up as a hub for technological innovation and sustainable practices. 