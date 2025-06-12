Swim Shady's Viral Beach Shade Gains Popularity Among Summer Travelers in the US and Europe

Swim Shady capturing the moment.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With summer in full swing, Swim Shady, an Australian-designed compact and lightweight beach shade, is gaining attention worldwide. The product is designed for modern beachgoers seeking convenient sun protection and is suited for US coastlines and European destinations this season.To coincide with the start of summer, this portable, solo beach shade has amassed over 2.7 million views on TikTok over the past two weeks, attracting interest from travelers planning their summer breaks in the US and Europe.Inspired by the all-too-relatable struggle with bulky and inconvenient beach umbrellasSwim Shady’s founders, Jeremy Scott and Elizabeth Afrakoff, designed a shade that is lightweight (under 2kg), compact enough to fit into swim bags or luggage and offers UPF 50+ sun protection. The shade is made from sustainable RPET fabric, combining practicality with eco-conscious materials.Jeremy Scott, Co-Founder, Swim Shady, comments, “We knew there was a real gap for a smarter, more stylish beach shade - and the response has been incredible. Hitting more than two million views in just one week shows Swim Shady has struck a chord with users worldwide. People want simplicity and convenience, and that’s exactly what we set out to create. It’s amazing to see Swim Shady resonating around the world - just in time for summer."Changing European Beach LawsSeveral European countries have recently introduced regulations requiring that a portion of the beaches remain publicly accessible, leading travelers to seek portable shade options to avoid fees charged by private beach clubs. Swim Shady offers a solo-setup solution designed for easy transport and an open-air feel, which suits exploration of Europe's coastlines.Travel CompanionFor travelers chasing warmer weather or managing international beach logistics, Swim Shady aims to simplify the experience by offering a lightweight, compact alternative to renting or carrying traditional bulky beach umbrellas.Viral Reach and Founder's StorySwim Shady’s TikTok reel showcasing its use has gained global attention, while a one-minute Founders Reel video on social media provides insight into the story behind the brand. The viral TikTok is HERE and the one-minute FOUNDERS REEL.Ends.For further information please contact:Jeremy Scott SWIM SHADY E: Jeremy@swimshady.comAbout Swim ShadySwim Shady: Redefining the beach experience, one shade at a time.Swim Shady’s mission is to elevate beach days by providing innovative accessories that are compact, lightweight, and effortlessly stylish. With a focus on convenience and comfort, these products help beachgoers and travelers enjoy carefree days by the water, embracing the sun with ease and confidence.Founded by Jeremy Scott and Elizabeth Afrakoff, Swim Shady introduces ‘The Swim Shady’—an innovative, ultra-lightweight solo sunshade designed for the modern beach lover. With its tool-free setup, adjustable canopy, UPF 50+ protection, and compact design, ‘The Swim Shady’ is the perfect balance of practicality, portability, and style.In addition to ‘The Swim Shady’, the collection includes water and sand resistant Swim Bags, Swim Shorts, and Beach Towels—essentials crafted to enhance the beach experience.

Swim Shady Founders Story

