Solution Minds Consulting and Alyve Join Forces to Scale AI Across Australian Enterprises

Rob Stummer (SMC) and Mark Cameron (Alyve) announce their national partnership to help Australian enterprises turn AI strategy into enterprise-wide execution.

Australia’s top digital transformation and AI advisors, SMC and Alyve, join forces to help enterprises turn AI strategy into enterprise-wide execution.

While many leaders are sold on the potential of AI, most lack the roadmap, systems alignment, and organisational readiness to deliver real outcomes. That’s where we come in.” — Rob Stummer Director of Growth at SMC,

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As AI reshapes how businesses compete, Solution Minds Consulting ( SMC ) – Australia’s top independent ERP and digital transformation consultancy – has partnered with Alyve, the country’s leading generative AI advisory firm, to meet surging executive demand for scalable, outcome-driven AI strategies and implementation.This partnership eliminates one of the most persistent barriers to AI success in Australia: the chasm between visionary strategy and enterprise-wide execution. By bringing together Alyve’s generative AI expertise with SMC’s enterprise digital transformation muscle, Australian organisations finally gain a unified, end-to-end pathway from strategy to execution.Rob Stummer, Director of Growth at SMC, said:"This alliance directly addresses the biggest barrier to AI success we see in boardrooms today: execution. While many leaders are sold on the potential of AI, most lack the roadmap, systems alignment, and organisational readiness to deliver real outcomes. That’s where we come in."Both SMC and Alyve bring two decades of digital transformation experience. SMC’s deep expertise in developing digital and enterprise systems strategies – along with comprehensive consulting services that enable medium to large enterprises to transform – complement Alyve’s leadership in generative AI and emerging tech. Together, they help organisations not only plan for AI, but implement it with structure, speed, and confidence.Mark Cameron, CEO of Alyve, commented:“At Alyve, we work with leaders who see the potential of AI but aren’t sure how to deliver meaningful AI-powered outcomes. This partnership bridges that gap. By combining Alyve’s deep expertise in AI strategy, organisational change and implementation with SMC’s strength in end-to-end transformation delivery, underpinned by proprietary IP for process improvement, system selection, and implementation success, we’re helping organisations move beyond pilots and hype - to build real capability, deploy AI responsibly, and deliver outcomes that genuinely shift the dial.”Why This Partnership Is a Game-Changer for the Australian MarketThis partnership addresses a critical gap in the Australian business landscape: the disconnect between AI ambition and enterprise execution. With Alyve delivering visionary AI strategy and use case design, and SMC providing end-to-end enterprise systems and digital transformation expertise, organisations now have access to a unified pathway from AI concept to business value.Together, SMC and Alyve will help Australian organisations:• Build AI strategies grounded in business and operational reality• Design and deliver enterprise systems to achieve growth targets• Select and implement platforms ready for AI integration• Navigate complex change with confidence and clarity• Accelerate time-to-value while managing risk across systems, data, and peopleFor Australian organisations ready to go beyond AI hype and deliver measurable impact, this partnership delivers the clarity, capability, and execution muscle needed to lead – not follow – in an AI-powered economy.About Solution Minds Consulting (SMC)Solution Minds Consulting (SMC) is Australia’s leading 100% independent digital transformation advisory firm specialising in enterprise software strategy, selection, implementation success, and change management. With deep expertise across ERP, CRM, HCM, and enterprise platforms, SMC helps mid-to-large organisations across Australia and New Zealand compare solutions, replace legacy systems, and align technology with strategic objectives. Leveraging proven methodologies, market intelligence, and hands-on experience, SMC partners with clients to reduce risk, unlock operational value, and deliver transformation that sticks. SMC also supports organisations in building transformation readiness and embedding emerging technologies like AI into broader enterprise programs.

What you need to know before Implementing AI in your Business | On the Couch with SMC Podcast

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.