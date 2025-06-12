Key Driver in Kitchen Remodel Services Global Market: Surge In Home Improvement Fuels Growth Of The Industry

Kitchen Remodel Services Global Market Report 2025

Recent statistics indicate that the kitchen remodel services market size has grown robustly in the last few years. The market size is projected to increase from $11.07 billion in 2024 to $11.94 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.9%. This growth during the historic period can be primarily attributed to factors like increasing home renovation trends, escalating disposable income, a surge in real estate values, and a heightened demand for modern kitchens. Influences like home-improvement media have also played a considerable role in steering the market growth.

Are We Looking At A Sustained Growth In The Kitchen Remodel Services Market?

The kitchen remodel services market size foresees a hopeful future with strong growth anticipated in the ensuing years. The market projection shows that it will escalate to a staggering worth of $15.98 billion in 2029 growing at a steady compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.5%. The forces driving the market growth in the forecast period include an increasing focus on smart kitchen technologies, a rise in demand for sustainable and eco-friendly materials, growing urbanization and compact living spaces, increasing adoption of modular kitchen designs, and a surge in aging housing stock requiring upgrades. Major trends bedecking the forecast period comprise the advancement in energy-efficient kitchen appliances, advanced use of 3D visualization and design software, the emergence of multifunctional kitchen layouts, and innovations in space-saving storage solutions.

What Is Firing Up The Growth Of The Kitchen Remodel Services Market?

Another factor expected to be a significant growth driver for the kitchen remodel services market is the rising popularity of home improvement shows. Home improvement shows are television programs or online series that focus on renovating, remodeling, decorating, and upgrading residential properties. The upsurge in home improvement shows is primarily driven by homeowners' increasing interest in DIY renovations, as they offer cost-saving inspiration and encourage viewers to personalize their spaces. Kitchen remodel services play a vital role in these home improvement shows by showcasing transformative upgrades that flag design trends, boost functionality, and escalate home value, thereby captivating audiences with impactful before-and-after results.

Who Are The Frontrunners In The Kitchen Remodel Services Market?

The kitchen remodel services market is dotted with major companies, including The Home Depot Inc., Lowe’s Companies Inc., IKEA Group, HomeAdvisor Inc., CliqStudios Inc., Modsy Inc., enovo Home Partners LLC, Re-Bath LLC, Cabinets To Go Inc., Neil Kelly Company Inc., Plain & Fancy Custom Cabinetry Inc., DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen, Kitchen Saver Inc., Kitchen Magic Inc., Schuler Cabinetry Inc., Alure Home Improvements Inc., Case Design/Remodeling Inc., Kitchen Tune-Up LLC, Classic Home Improvements Inc., Harth Builders Inc.

Which Significant Trends Are Impacting The Kitchen Remodel Services Market?

Companies operating in this kitchen remodel services market are concentrating on providing high-quality remodeling services to secure a competitive edge. High-quality remodeling services refer to professional renovation characterized by exceptional craftsmanship, durable materials, and meticulous attention to detail. For instance, in September 2024, River City Construction Inc., a US-based construction company, launched its home remodeling services in Boston, introducing a new and innovative approach to residential renovation in the city. They specialize in kitchen remodeling, delivering comprehensive solutions to transform kitchens into modern, functional, and stylish spaces.

How is the Kitchen Remodel Services Market Segmented?

The kitchen remodel services market, as covered in this report, is segmented –

1 By Type: Wall, Floor, Cabinet

2 By Service Type: Design, Installation, Renovation, Custom Cabinetry, Countertops, Flooring, Plumbing, Electrical, Other Types

3 By Application: Residential, Commercial

4 By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

Subsegments include:

1 By Wall: Paint, Wallpaper, Tile Backsplash, Wall Panels, Open Shelving Installations

2 By Floor: Hardwood, Laminate, Vinyl, Tile, Stone

3 By Cabinet: Stock Cabinets, Semi-Custom Cabinets, Custom Cabinets, Cabinet Refacing, Cabinet Hardware Replacement

How Does Market Size Vary Across Different Regions In The Kitchen Remodel Services Market?

North America has been the largest contributor to the kitchen remodel services market in 2024, while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions covered in the kitchen remodel services market report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

