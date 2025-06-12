Electronic Shift Operations Management Solutions ESOMS Market Report 2025: Trends, Growth Insights, Global Expansion

Electronic Shift Operations Management Solutions (eSOMS) Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Electronic Shift Operations Management Solutions ESOMS Global Market Report – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The electronic shift operations management solutions eSOMS market has seen considerable growth recently. From a $6.20 billion evaluation in 2024, the market is set to hit $6.80 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.7%. Factors such as regulatory compliance requirements, growing incorporation in power utilities, rising demand for operational efficiency, focus on worker safety, and widespread utilization in the oil and gas industry have contributed to the historical growth.

What Could Be The Future Of The Electronic Shift Operations Management Solutions Esoms Market?

The forecast period paints a optimistic picture for the eSOMS market, anticipating a growth to $9.71 billion by 2029. This growth, demonstrating a CAGR of 9.3%, is attributable to integration with digital twin platforms, an increased emphasis on asset performance management, expansion of nuclear power facilities, rising demand for real-time data access, and an elevated need for centralized operations control. In addition, elements such as advancements in automation technologies, innovations in human-machine interfaces, developments in cloud-based infrastructure, integration with AI and internet of things IoT, and increased research and development in digital operations management are set to shape the market in the forecast period.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=23681&type=smp

What Factors Can Drive The Growth Of The Electronic Shift Operations Management Solutions Esoms Market Further?

A key driver of growth for the eSOMS market is the escalating demand for automation in industrial sectors. Automation, defined by the use of technology to perform tasks with minimal human intervention, plays a significant role in improving efficiency, accuracy, and productivity. Industries are increasingly adopting automated solutions for streamlined operations, reduced labor costs, and to minimize error. In the world of automation, eSOMS hold significance as they guarantee seamless coordination and accurate logging of operational tasks across shifts, minimizing human error and maintaining consistent system performance. For instance, in September 2024, according to the International Federation of Robotics IFR, a Germany-based non-profit organization, the number of active industrial robots in industries worldwide increased to 4,281,585 units in 2023, a 10% increase from the year before. It is evident that the increasing demand for automation in industrial sectors is driving the eSOMS market.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Shaping The Electronic Shift Operations Management Solutions Esoms Market Landscape?

Industry leaders in the eSOMS market include Hitachi Energy Ltd., Siemens AG, Oracle Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd., Automatic Data Processing Inc., Emerson Electric Company, Hexagon AB, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Dayforce Inc., UiPath Inc., Verint Systems Inc., Shiftboard Inc., Trinoor Inc., Sheffield Scientific LLC, Conmitto Inc., Timelabs, Globorise Technologies LLC, Factorial HR, UKG Inc., Shifton.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electronic-shift-operations-management-solutions-esoms-global-market-report

How Is the Global Electronic Shift Operations Management Solutions Esoms Market Segmented?

The eSOMS market report provides a detailed segmentation as follows:

1 By Component: Software, Services

2 By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud-Based, Hybrid

3 By Functionality: Shift Scheduling And Rostering, Incident Management, Workflow Automation, Compliance And Regulatory Reporting, Communication And Collaboration, Data Analytics And Performance Monitoring, Integration With Other Systems

4 By End-User: Chemicals, Oil And Gas, Military, Automotive, Energy And Utilities, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1 By Software: Shift Scheduling Software, Personnel Tracking Software, Workflow Automation Tools, Incident Management Software, Compliance And Reporting Modules, Mobile Application Integration

2 By Services: Implementation Services, Training And Education Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Consulting Services, System Integration Services, Upgrades And Migration Services

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Electronic Shift Operations Management Solutions Esoms Market?

As far as regional insights are concerned, North America dominated the eSOMS market as the largest contributor in 2024. Other regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Electrical And Electronics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electrical-and-electronics-global-market-report

Electrical Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electrical-equipment-global-market-report

Electric Bikes and Scooters Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-bikes-and-scooters-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.