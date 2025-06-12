Global Electronic Weighing Scales Market Insights 2025: Key Trends, Market Size, And Growth Forecast

Electronic Weighing Scales Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The electronic weighing scales market size has shown remarkable growth in recent years, with projections indicating a rise from $5.66 billion in 2024 to $6.03 billion in 2025. This implies a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.6%. Factors driving growth in the historic period include increased industrial automation, growth in retail and logistics sectors, rising adoption in laboratories, expansion of the food and beverage industry, and an increasing demand for precise weight measurement.

What Are The Future Projections For The Electronic Weighing Scales Market?

The electronic weighing scales market size is earmarked for robust growth in the next few years. By 2029, the market size is likely to hit $7.72 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.4%. Drivers for growth in the forecast period include the surge in e-commerce, adoption of digital technologies, growing demand from healthcare applications, expansion of manufacturing industries, and government regulations promoting accuracy standards. Major trends for the forecast period include integration of IoT and connectivity features, the emergence of portable and compact scales, cloud-based data storage, multifunctional weighing systems, and the application of AI and machine learning for predictive maintenance.

Which Factors Drive The Growth Of The Electronic Weighing Scales Market Going Forward?

Industrial automation is propelling the growth of the electronic weighing scales market with its increased adoption. Industrial automation entails the use of control systems such as computers, robots, and information technologies to manage varied processes and machinery in an industry, thereby limiting human intervention. The trend towards increased industrial automation is due to the need for improved efficiency as automation systems reduce human error, streamline production, and enhance the speed and consistency of operations. This results in higher productivity and lower operational costs. Electronic weighing scales play a key role in industrial automation by providing precise, real-time weight data that enhances efficiency, consistency, and accuracy in production and quality control operations. For instance, in September 2023, according to the Industrial Robots Statistics 2023 by the International Federation of Robotics, the installation of industrial robots in Asia reached 404,578 units in 2022, marking a 5% increase from the 385,143 units installed in 2021. Thus, the growing industrial automation is driving the growth of the electronic weighing scales market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Electronic Weighing Scales Market?

The major companies operating in the electronic weighing scales market are Sartorius AG, Mettler Toledo, Shimadzu Corporation, Rice Lake Weighing Systems, Fairbanks Scales Inc, Cardinal Scale Manufacturing Company, Yamato Scale Co Ltd, Tor Rey USA, Radwag Balances and Scales, Tanita Corporation, A&D Company Limited, PCE Instruments, Phoenix Scales, Precisa Gravimetrics AG, BEL Engineering Srl, Elane Electronics, CAS Corporation, Elane Electronics, Doran Scales Inc, Essae-Teraoka Pvt Ltd, Contech Instruments Ltd, Intelligent Weighing Technology Inc, Tovatech LLC.

What Emerging Trends Are Impacting The Electronic Weighing Scales Market?

Companies in the electronic weighing scales market are leveraging strategic partnerships to develop innovative weighing scales. Driving innovation through strategic partnerships enables companies to expand their product offerings, boost market penetration and fulfill the growing demand for advanced, technology-driven weighing solutions. For instance, in June 2022, Woolworths Group Limited, an Australia-based supermarket chain, partnered with Tiliter Pty Ltd., an Australia-based AI tech firm, to introduce artificial intelligence AI-powered weighing scales. This innovation aims to simplify the fresh produce shopping experience by employing Tiliter's smart scales to automatically identify and weigh items, reducing checkout times, enhancing customer convenience, minimizing human error, and increasing operational efficiency, thus presenting a more seamless in-store experience for shoppers.

How Is The Electronic Weighing Scales Market Segmented?

The electronic weighing scales market explored in this report is categorized in the following way:

1 By Type: Table Top Scale, Platform Scale, Precision Scale, Pocket Scale, Other Types.

2 By Application: Electronic Weighing Scale, Electronic Industrial Counting Scale, Electronic Retail Printer Scale, Electronic Weighing Balance.

3 By End User: Industrial, Veterinary, Scientific Or Laboratory, Jewelry, Food And Beverages, Health And Fitness, Education Or Research, Other End Users.

On a closer look, the sub-segments are:

1 By Table Top Scale: Digital Table Top Scale, Analog Table Top Scale, Bench Scale.

2 By Platform Scale: Digital Platform Scale, Analog Platform Scale, Heavy-Duty Platform Scale.

3 By Precision Scale: Analytical Precision Scale, Micro Precision Scale, High Precision Scale.

4 By Pocket Scale: Digital Pocket Scale, Miniature Pocket Scale.

5 By Other Types: Crane Scale, Hanging Scale, Floor Scale, Counting Scale.

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Electronic Weighing Scales Market?

North America was the largest region in the electronic weighing scales market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions recorded in the electronic weighing scales market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

