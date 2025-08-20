Connective Tissue Disease Treatment Market CAGR to be at 6% from 2025 to 2029 | $31.11 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Connective Tissue Disease Treatment Market?

The market dedicated to the treatment of connective tissue disease has expanded steadily over the recent past. There is an expected progression from $23.08 billion in 2024 to $24.55 billion in 2025, correlating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. Several factors fuel this growth, including the boost in autoimmune disorder cases, a trend towards early diagnosis, the enhancement of healthcare systems in developing regions, an increase in the usage of biologics, and the broadening of insurance coverage for handling chronic conditions.

Anticipated robust growth is on the horizon for the market size of connective tissue disease treatment. The market is projected to swell to an estimated $31.11 billion by 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. This prospective expansion during the forecasted period is largely attributed to factors such as the aging population, heightened investment in research and development by drug companies, the increasing demand for personalized medicine, an extended pipeline for targeted therapies, and an emphasis on patient-first care models. The forecast period is also likely to witness significant trends like progress in monoclonal antibody therapies, the amalgamation of telemedicine for monitoring the disease, a lean towards biologics and biosimilars, the fabrication of drugs targeting multiple entities, and augmented alliances between academic and clinical research bodies.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Connective Tissue Disease Treatment Market?

The escalating number of autoimmune disease cases is anticipated to boost the connective tissue disease treatment market's expansion in the future. Autoimmune diseases, where the body's immune system inaccurately targets healthy tissues and organs, contribute to the rise. The ramped-up frequency of these diseases primarily stems from genetic predisposition, making some individuals more susceptible to immune system breakdowns, and environmental elements like infections, improper nutrition, stress, and environmental pollution, which can initiate or exacerbate these conditions. The treatment of connective tissue diseases facilitates the management of autoimmune diseases by addressing the root immune system problem triggering inflammation and tissue harm, hence relieving symptoms, decelerating the progression of the disease, and enhancing the overall lifespan for patients grappling with conditions such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and scleroderma. For example, Versorgungsatlas.de, a digital platform based in Germany that offers healthcare information, reported in November 2024 that in 2022, 6,304,340 out of 73,241,305 insured people were diagnosed with a minimum of one autoimmune disease, resulting in a crude prevalence rate of 8.61%. Consequently, the surging incidence of autoimmune diseases is fueling the growth of the connective tissue disease treatment market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Connective Tissue Disease Treatment Market?

Major players in the Connective Tissue Disease Treatment Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• AbbVie Inc.

• Sanofi S.A.

• Bristol Myers Squibb Company

• AstraZeneca PLC

• Novartis AG

• GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) PLC

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Amgen Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Connective Tissue Disease Treatment Industry?

Primary players in the connective tissue disease treatment market are concentrating their efforts on executing clinical trials for the creation of innovative therapies such as allogeneic CAR-NK cell therapy. This treatment aims to improve efficiency and cater to unfulfilled requirements in autoimmune conditions. Utilizing natural killer (NK) cells from healthy donors, genetically adjusted with a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR), allogeneic CAR-NK cell therapy is designed to identify and eradicate cells causing disease. This treatment enhances the immune system's ability to remove damaging B-cells associated with autoimmune diseases, representing a potentially safer, more universally attainable option compared to conventional cell treatments. For instance, Nkarta Inc., a clinical-stage biotech firm based in the US, in July 2024 initiated a clinical trial, named Ntrust-1, to assess NKX019, an under-research allogeneic CAR-NK cell therapy, specifically for lupus nephritis treatment. The company also secured FDA approval to begin a separate trial (Ntrust-2) targeting systemic sclerosis, idiopathic inflammatory myopathy, and ANCA-associated vasculitis. The pursuit is to address considerable unmet needs in autoimmune diseases, enhancing the safety, accessibility, and effectiveness of cell-based therapies, employing genetically altered NK cells that selectively target CD19-expressing B-cells.

What Segments Are Covered In The Connective Tissue Disease Treatment Market Report?

The connective tissue disease treatment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Drug Class: Anti-Inammatory Drugs, Immunosuppressants, Biologics And Targeted Therapy, Disease-Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs), Other Drug Classes

2) By Disease Type: Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA), Scleroderma, Dermatomyositis, Mixed Connective Tissue Disease (MCTD), Polymyositis, Sjögren's Syndrome, Vasculitis, Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)

3) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Injectable, Topical

4) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare Settings

Subsegments:

1) By Anti-Inflammatory Drugs: Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs), Systemic Corticosteroids

2) By Immunosuppressants: Calcineurin Inhibitors, Mammalian Target Of Rapamycin (mTOR) Inhibitors, Antimetabolites, Alkylating Agents

3) By Biologics And Targeted Therapy: Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF) Inhibitors, Interleukin-6 (IL-6) Inhibitors, B-Cell Inhibitors, T-Cell Co-Stimulation Modulators, Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitors

4) By Disease-Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs): Conventional Synthetic Disease-Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs), Biologic Disease-Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs), Targeted Synthetic Disease-Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs)

5) By Other Drug Classes: Analgesics, Antimalarial Drugs, Antibiotics, Monoclonal Antibodies

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Connective Tissue Disease Treatment Market?

In the Connective Tissue Disease Treatment Global Market Report 2025, North America led as the biggest market in 2024. In the forecasted period, it is projected that Asia-Pacific will experience the fastest growth. The report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

