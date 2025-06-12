Announcing the 2024-2025 Research Outreach Ambassadors

XJTLU is excited to announce the 2024-2025 Research Outreach Ambassadors, recognised for their ongoing contributions to research outreach and communication.

Throughout the academic year, researchers across the University earned Impact Points for communicating research to non-specialised audiences. Points were awarded based on the time and effort invested and the potential impact of their activities. Those who accumulated 25 points or more were awarded the 2024-2025 XJTLU Research Outreach Ambassador title.

The 2024-2025 XJTLU Research Outreach Ambassadors, ranked by Impact Points earned, are: Dr Mohsen Solhdoost, Assistant Professor in the Department of International Studies, School of Humanities and Social Sciences Dr Francesco Perono Cacciafoco, Associate Professor in the Department of Applied Linguistics, School of Humanities and Social Sciences Dr Bhawana Shrestha, Research Fellow in the Learning Institute for Future Excellence, Academy of Future Education Dr Victor Perez, Associate Professor of Practice in the Entrepreneurship and Enterprise Hub, XJTLU Entrepreneur College (Taicang) Dr Xinzhao Tong, Assistant Professor in the Department of Biosciences and Bioinformatics, School of Science Shuhe Liu, Year 2 PhD student in the School of Science

The 2024-2025 XJTLU Research Outreach Ambassadors. From left: Dr Mohsen Solhdoost, Dr Bhawana Shrestha, Dr Xinzhao Tong, Shuhe Liu (not pictured: Dr Francesco Perono Cacciafoco and Dr Victor Perez)

The ambassadors engaged in a variety of impactful communication and outreach activities, including live interviews with BBC and CGTN, podcast appearances, and writing articles for prominent publications such as National Geographic, The Conversation, Aeon, Atlas Obscura, and THE Campus. They also provided expert commentary for international journalists featured in Forbes and the Daily Mail, actively engaged with the public on social media, and participated in International Communication Workshops.

Professor Shugong Xu, Associate Vice President for Research and Impact, says: "We are proud to recognise these outstanding researchers for their dedication to public engagement. Through media interviews, articles, and social media, they have effectively communicated XJTLU's research to global audiences. Their diverse backgrounds—from mid-career academics to PhD students—highlight our university's commitment to fostering impactful outreach across all disciplines and career stages, strengthening connections between academia and society."

The Research Outreach Ambassadors programme was launched by the International Communication Team (University Marketing and Communications) in December 2024 at a Community of Practice event focused on best practices for research communication.

By Catherine Diamond

Edited by Patricia Pieterse