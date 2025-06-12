Trends to Watch Out for in Retail 2025 YRC Insights

In this communiqué, the omnichannel experts at YourRetailCoach (YRC) highlight key retail trends to watch in 2025, with a focus on the Middle East market.

Empowering Retail & E-commerce businesses worldwide.” — Nikhil Agarwal

In this communiqué, the team of 𝗼𝗺𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗹 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 experts of retail and eCommerce consulting firm - Your Retail Coach (YRC) projects the trends and trots to watch out for in retail in 2025 with an emphasis on the Middle East's retail market.

𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗥𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹

Leading retail consulting firms from all over the world already reckon the growing emphasis on the element of experience in retailing. The Middle East, known as a global shopping hub, is likely to witness more of experiential retail by both domestic and international brands in their stores and operations.

The potential of experiential retail should be confined to any one sector within the retail industry. For example, fashion apparel outlets may use AR and VR for virtual try-ons. Automobile brands may provide a more immersive experience to customers in exploring and customising products over websites and apps.

The utility of experiential retail is also not contained within a handful of business functions. If any business function has repercussions on customer experience, it comes under the purview of experiential retail for improving the quality of experience delivered to customers. For example, FMCG supermarket chains may impart advanced and curated training to their sales teams to serve target segments better.

𝗡𝗼 𝗖𝘂𝘁𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻 𝗼𝗻 𝗚𝗹𝗮𝗺𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗚𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗲𝘂𝗿

In today's retail space, the quality of the physical environment has assumed enormous significance. Today, customers expect a modernised and luxurious shopping environment. For retailers, it means they must work on layout planning, visual merchandising, design and décor, furnishing, and atmospheric elements. Being average on these fronts means an average shopping environment- something that does not help attract today's customers. As one of the experienced 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝗺𝘀 in the Middle East, YRC maintains that retail business owners must not only meet but also exceed the expectations of customers for retaining competitiveness and sustaining customer bonding. A contemporary retail shopping space must touch the realms of glamour and grandeur without deviating from the fundamentals.

𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝗳𝘁 𝘁𝗼𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀 𝗢𝗺𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗹

Having delivered 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 to over 500 clients, YRC underscores that going omnichannel is no longer a secret recipe for success in retail. Omnichannel is empowering customers with more flexibility in their shopping journeys. Customers tend to prefer omnichannel brands and businesses over single-channel retail stores. There may be exceptions but the general tendency to lean towards an omnichannel shopping experience is loud and clear. For businesses, omnichannel increases competitiveness over non-omnichannel counterparts. It opens up additional prospects for customer acquisition and retention and increased sales.

Going further into 2025, the omnichannel strategies adopted by retail brands and businesses are going to expand in scope and innovation. While the first half of the decade has been about curating omnichannel in the digital space, the second half is going to see a lot more activity at the field level i.e. physical presence.

𝗔𝗜-𝗣𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗗𝗶𝗴𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴

Contemporary retail strategy consulting experts are often heard stressing the increasing role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in digital marketing. The question is no longer whether digital marketing is required or not; it is now about how AI is leveraged in and for digital marketing.

AI is already revolutionising personalisation in retail and eCommerce. Today, it is possible to curate marketing content at a more personalised level with the help of AI. Algorithms can handle massive volumes of structured and unstructured data to analyse and predict trends and behaviour and that too with very little human intervention. The degree of AI-driven automation preferred may vary from business to business and on the complexity and criticality of the subject matter in question.

