US Lab Partners and SciSure Launch Strategic Partnership to Transform EHS Services and Lab Operations

SciSure and US Lab Partners launch a Virtual Incubator Model to bring top-tier lab software and EHS support to emerging life science labs.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SciSure, the Scientific Management Platform (SMP) designed to unify scientific research, safety, operations, and compliance, today announced a strategic partnership with US Lab Partners, a leader in lab and facility operations and EHS (Environmental Health &Safety) consulting. Together, the organizations are launching a transformative “Virtual Incubator Model” that gives emerging and scaling life science organizations affordable access to world-class digital lab infrastructure and operational support.

Unlocking Modern Lab Management for Scientific Entrepreneurs

Emerging life science organizations have long faced a costly challenge: accessing high-quality EHS, lab operations, and compliance infrastructure before they have the resources or scale to support large software investments. The new SciSure and US Lab Partners collaboration eliminates this barrier. By combining SciSure’s comprehensive, scalable software suite with US Lab Partners’ expert consulting and implementation services, these organizations can now operate efficient, safe, and compliant labs from day one.

“Our customers have often told us they needed digital infrastructure long before they had the budget or internal resources to manage it,” said Philip Meer, CEO of SciSure. “This partnership ensures they no longer have to choose between premium software or on-the-ground expert services—they get both, seamlessly integrated.”

Better Together: A Complete Solution for Emerging Labs

US Lab Partners provides deep, hands-on expertise in lab setup, operations, and EHS compliance. They become an extension of the customer's internal team, guiding labs through complex requirements and day-to-day operations. SciSure complements this with an industry-leading platform encompassing Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELN), Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS), inventory tracking, and EHS workflows—all in one secure and scalable environment.

“Too often, emerging scientific companies are forced to rely on underpowered tools—systems that create data silos and are little more than glorified spreadsheets,” said Jon Zibell, Vice President of Global Alliances and Marketing at SciSure. “This partnership is designed to change that. We are delivering a seamless digital experience from day one, without sacrificing safety, compliance, or data integrity.”

“Digitizing lab operations is no longer optional—it’s critical for continuity, safety, and scientific integrity,” said Demet Aybar, CEO and Founder of US Lab Partners. “Together with SciSure, we’re delivering world-class software and hands-on expertise that have traditionally been reserved for Big Pharma, now accessible to startups and academic innovators.”

Impacting the Future of Scientific Innovation

This partnership marks a pivotal shift in how scientific organizations can launch and operate. By eliminating the traditional burden of high costs, fragmented systems, and lack of technical resources, the Virtual Incubator Model accelerates innovation while reducing overhead and risk.

Customers now gain access to:

- A fully digital and seamlessly integrated record-keeping system from day one

- End-to-end EHS and inventory management software and services

- A robust LMS with training content library

- Trusted partners who bring both software and service to manage lab setup, safety, and compliance

- ELN, LIMS, SOP’s, and Sample Management built-in

“This model reflects our shared mission: to help brilliant science thrive without operational bottlenecks,” Aybar added. “We’re here to make world-class lab infrastructure available without compromise.”

About SciSure

SciSure is the world’s first Scientific Management Platform (SMP), combining eLabNext’s Digital Lab Platform and SciShield’s trusted LabOps and EHS software into a unified solution designed by scientists, for scientists. SciSure supports over 550,000 Scientists, over 40,000 labs, and over 800 scientific organizations worldwide.

Media Contact:‍

Jon Zibell

Vice President of Global Alliances & Marketing

j.zibell@scisure.com

About US Lab Partners

US Lab Partners is a trusted leader in lab and facility operations and EHS consulting, helping life sciences companies and academic institutions design, launch, and operate scalable, compliant lab environments. Their experts help customers navigate regulatory landscapes, ensure compliance, and build lab environments that scale with scientific ambition.

Media Contact:

Kyrie Stevens

Chief Business Officer, US Lab Partners, LLC

‍kyrie@uslabpartners.com

