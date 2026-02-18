SciSure and Safety Partners Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring EHS Innovation to Life Science Labs

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SciSure, the Scientific Management Platform that unifies research operations, inventory, and EHS for research labs, today announced a strategic partnership with Safety Partners, part of Trinity Consultants Life Sciences and a leading provider of expert Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) services for the life sciences industry.

Together, SciSure and Safety Partners are redefining how research labs manage safety, compliance, and operational efficiency. This partnership combines Safety Partners’ peer-to-peer consulting model with SciSure’s best-in-class digital platform, bringing together decades of hands-on EHS expertise with a powerful, user-friendly system for managing lab data, safety, and compliance.

"Most labs juggle expert consulting with outdated tools—think spreadsheets, PDFs, and point solutions that don’t talk to each other," said Jon Zibell, VP of Global Alliances at SciSure. "With this partnership, we’re connecting those expert services directly to the software platform scientists already use to —eliminate silos, streamline audits, and drive efficiency for research teams."

"At Safety Partners, our mission has always been to keep people safe and labs compliant while removing the additional stress of compliance," said Jennifer Reilly, Managing Director, Safety Partners. “By combining our team’s expertise with SciSure’s platform, our clients get a more complete, proactive, and digitized way to manage EHS and risk."

"The scientific community has made it clear: they want their EHS programs to live in the same platform where they manage research and operations," said Philip Meer, CEO of SciSure. "By combining Safety Partners’ trusted consulting with SciSure, we’re giving labs the digital-first experience they expect, with the confidence of expert guidance built in."

Safety Partners’ Consulting Safety Officers can now deliver digitally enabled EHS services utilizing the SciSure platform. Clients have the opportunity to gain access to real-time dashboards, digital audit trails, and centralized access to training records, inspections, chemical inventory, SDS, and equipment logs—all in one place.

For SciSure customers, the partnership unlocks seamless access to expert-led safety programs—delivered inside the same system where research and operations already live. For Safety Partners clients, it means going fully digital: less administrative burden, more oversight, and faster compliance.

About SciSure

SciSure is the Scientific Management Platform (SMP) that connects ELN, LIMS, inventory, and EHS in one unified system for life science labs. Designed for scale and simplicity, SciSure replaces fragmented tools and gives scientists, LabOps, and compliance teams the clarity and control they need to run research with confidence. Visit us at scisure.com.

About Safety Partners

Safety Partners, part of Trinity Consultants Life Sciences, has been helping life science and high-tech companies navigate complex EHS regulations for over 30 years. With a team of experienced Consulting Safety Officers, Safety Partners delivers customized, practical EHS programs tailored to each client’s culture, science, and space. Visit us at safetypartnersinc.com.

Trinity Consultants, a leading global consulting firm, provides services and solutions in the life sciences, EHS regulatory compliance, built environment, and water and ecology markets. Founded in 1974, Trinity has the technical expertise, industry depth, and capabilities to help clients achieve their goals across the natural and built environments. Visit us at trinityconsultants.com.



