RCP appoints Dr Stella George as director of medical workforce data and insights team

Consultant in diabetes and endocrinology Dr Stella George has been appointed as the RCP's new director of the medical workforce data.

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) has appointed Dr Stella George, consultant in diabetes and endocrinology at the East and North Herts Institute of Diabetes and Endocrinology (ENHIDE), as the new director of the medical workforce data and insights team (formerly known as the medical workforce unit).

Stella is a passionate educationalist, holding a fellowship from the Higher Education Academy and previously serving as president of the diabetes and endocrinology section at the Royal Society of Medicine. She is a lead author of the Joint British Diabetes Societies (JBDS) guideline on the use of variable rate intravenous insulin infusion (VRIII) in medical inpatients, and contributes to several other JBDS-IP guideline development groups.

With extensive experience in national workforce data collection, Stella has coordinated the diabetes and endocrinology consultant workforce survey for many years on behalf of the Association of British Clinical Diabetologists, Diabetes UK and the Society for Endocrinology.

Stella will take up post from 1 July 2025.

Speaking about her new role, Stella said:

‘I am really looking forward to working more closely with the team in the workforce unit to generate accurate, relevant data, helping to use our members’ views to influence college and national policy.’

RCP registrar Dr Omar Mustafa added:

‘We are delighted to welcome Dr Stella George to this vital leadership role at the college. Stella brings a wealth of experience as a clinician and educator, and her appointment comes at a time when it’s more important than ever that the RCP is able to influence evidence-based change with robust data and clinically led insights.

‘With the expected publication of the 10 Year Health Plan in the coming weeks and the 2025 refresh of the Long Term Workforce Plan later this year, the RCP is focused on supporting the next generation of physicians to deliver the highest quality patient care.

‘I also want to thank Dr Sarah Logan, who is stepping down from the role to take up a new position as elected councillor. Sarah has been a passionate advocate for the medical workforce and has contributed a huge amount to the RCP in the past few years.’

The RCP’s medical workforce data and insights team plays a crucial role in understanding the physician workforce and shaping the future of medical training and workforce planning.