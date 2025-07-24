RCP members get free publication in a globally ranked journal

RCP members and fellows can publish open access in the RCP’s peer-reviewed journal, Clinical Medicine (ClinMed) , free of charge – saving up to £1,850 per article (depending on the exchange rate).

This waived article publishing charge (APC) gives RCP members a unique opportunity to share their research widely, without the barrier of publication fees. Clinicians can publish influential work in a respected journal while retaining funding for further research and innovation.

ClinMed’s ranked 46th of 332 journals in the category ‘Medicine, General and Internal’, placing it in the top 15% of general medical publications worldwide. This achievement provides greater visibility to original research published through ClinMed and expands reach to a global audience.

What are the benefits of publishing in ClinMed?

ClinMed has recently achieved global ranking in the 2024 Journal Impact Factor (JIF) results, with a score rising from 3.6 to 3.9.

The JIF assesses the impact and influence of a journal by measuring its average number of citations. A higher impact score is an indication that the journal has greater influence and importance in its field.

By publishing open access with ClinMed, authors can:

expand the reach of their article

amplify its visibility

connect with collaborators across the globe

contribute to high-quality educational resources supporting clinical practice.

RCP members and fellows who have used the fee waiver benefit have shared the impact that this has had on their work and what it means to be able to publish without the burden of cost.

RCP fellow Professor Trisha Greenhalgh said:

'Clinical Medicine processed our paper promptly and we were delighted to discover that we were exempt from the publication fee because we were members and fellows of the RCP. This was a significant benefit at a time when our grant had run dry. The paper has been highly accessed and widely cited.’

RCP fellow Claire Steves said:

‘Having the opportunity to publish our research in Clinical Medicine without an article publishing charge and knowing that our work could be shared with the medical community has been incredibly valuable. The editorial team provided great support throughout. This membership benefit is a fantastic opportunity for research-active clinicians, and I highly recommend fellow RCP members take advantage of it.’

An RCP collegiate member said:

‘Being able to publish without charge in a PubMed-listed journal with a wide reach and which is open access is a massive benefit of RCP membership. The submission and editorial process was smooth and timely, meaning we were able to complete the publication within a few weeks of submission.’

