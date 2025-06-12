Coral reefs: a crucial resource for coastal communities

Excellencies, colleagues and friends.

Coral reefs are beautiful habitats that support an incredible range of biodiversity and livelihoods, from fishing to tourism. But they are so much more than that. Coral reefs in the Pacific are an intrinsic part of cultures, spiritual beliefs and traditions.

We all know the threats they face. Over 80 per cent of the world’s coral reefs have experienced coral bleaching conditions for almost two years. The extent of the impact and economic damage of this latest marine heatwave is yet to be fully understood.

But we do understand the need for urgent solutions. In this regard, UNEP is pleased that the Global Coral Reef Monitoring Network is releasing a report on the status of Pacific reefs at this Ocean Conference. This will enable evidence-based planning for coral reef conservation and restoration – as will the report UNEP is currently producing on the importance of Indigenous Peoples’ management of coral reefs globally.

Traditional knowledge and management systems abound, such as the qoliqoli customary fishing rights system and tabu no-fishing areas in Fiji. These systems are essential to preserve the rights of Indigenous Peoples and coral reef ecosystems for future generations. We must support them.

Backing such systems is part of the approach taken by the Global Fund for Coral Reefs, a blended private-public partnership driving reef-positive investments. The Global Fund for Coral Reefs strengthens the resilience of coastal reef ecosystems, local communities and economies by mobilizing resources, public and private, for activities such as marine protected areas, sustainable fisheries, reef restoration and wastewater management.

Much of the work focuses on habitats that demonstrate resilience to climate change impacts, so-called refugia. This is of particular relevance to the Pacific islands, where coral reefs have fared better than the global average, even after mass coral bleaching events.

So, the work of the Global Fund for Coral Reefs is critical to supporting the resilience of coral reefs in the Pacific and indeed around the world. I call for increased support and capitalization of the Global Fund, so that local communities, Indigenous Peoples and nations themselves can receive the full support they need to restore, protect and conserve these natural treasures.