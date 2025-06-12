Douglas, GA (June 11, 2025) – The GBI has arrested and charged Guillermo “Will” Pineda, age 29, and Hannah Green, age 27, both of Douglas, GA, in connection to the death of Green’s 7-month-old infant. Pineda was charged with Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Aggravated Battery, and Cruelty to Children in the First Degree. Green was charged with Cruelty to Children in the Second Degree and Tampering with Evidence.

On Friday, June 6, 2025, at about 9:50 a.m., Coffee County 911 received a call to the 400 block of Kamera Road regarding an infant experiencing a medical emergency. When EMTs responded, they found the child was not breathing and had no heartbeat. The child was resuscitated at Coffee Regional Medical Center and then taken to Savannah Memorial Hospital for advanced care. While at Savannah Memorial Hospital, the child was found to have multiple injuries that were consistent with abuse. The child died on Monday, June 9, 2025, while still in the hospital.

The preliminary information indicates that Pineda had a history of abusing the child and Green was aware of this abuse. After the incident that led to the child’s death, Green attempted to hide information from investigators that showed Pineda’s history of abuse and her knowledge of the abuse.

The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Pooler, Georgia, will complete an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Both Pineda and Green were taken into custody without incident and are currently booked in the Coffee County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103 or the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 384-4227. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.