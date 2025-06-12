Watchmen Action to Launch the E-lluminator Dashboard Ahead of Next Florida Legislative Session

Set to launch ahead of the next legislative session in Florida, the E-lluminator Dashboard will provide users with real-time access to state-level legislation.

Far too often, critical legislation moves with little public awareness or input. The E-lluminator Dashboard is a game-changer, allowing people to see what’s happening but to act on it, together.” — RC Williams

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Watchmen Action, a national nonprofit committed to empowering individuals and communities to reassert their influence in governance and culture, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Michael Lunsford and Citizens for a New Louisiana to build and launch the E-lluminator Dashboard, an innovative digital tool designed to illuminate legislation at the state level and empower civic engagement.Set to launch ahead of the next legislative session in Florida, the E-lluminator Dashboard will provide users with real-time access to state-level legislation, enabling partner organizations, grassroots leaders, and concerned citizens to monitor bills, submit feedback, and mobilize action through an intuitive, centralized platform.“Far too often, critical legislation moves with little public awareness or input. The E-lluminator Dashboard is a game-changer, allowing people not only to see what’s happening but to act on it, together. Michael Lunsford and Citizens for a New Louisiana bring deep experience and proven results, making them the ideal partner in this effort.” – RC Williams, co-founder of Watchmen Action.The E-lluminator Dashboard will begin pilot testing this summer. The broader rollout is expected to follow in phases, with national scalability built into its design.To learn more about Watchmen Action, visit: https://www.watchmenaction.org For more information about the E-lluminator Dashboard, visit: https://linktr.ee/eluminator

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.