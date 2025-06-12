Chairman Comer Delivers Remarks in Support of Bill Banning D.C.’s Sanctuary Policy for Criminal Illegal Aliens

WASHINGTON— House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) delivered remarks on the House floor today in support of H.R. 2056, the District of Columbia Federal Immigration Compliance Act. This bill, introduced by Federal Law Enforcement Subcommittee Chairman Clay Higgins (R-La.) was passed by the House Oversight Committee and nullifies D.C.’s sanctuary city status. Specifically, it vacates any D.C. laws and memoranda that prohibit cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainers.

Below are Chairman Comer’s prepared remarks.

Mr. Chair, I yield myself as much time as I may consume.

I rise in support of H.R. 2056, the District of Columbia Federal Immigration Compliance Act.

The House Oversight Committee has held multiple hearings on the failings of the Biden-Harris Administration to secure our borders and protect our citizens.

In March, the Committee heard from “sanctuary city” mayors who offered carefully crafted, lawyerly statements defending their decisions to not work with the Trump Administration as it works to remove criminal illegal aliens as quickly as possible.

At the end of the day, illegal alien criminals who threaten our communities have no right to be here in the first place.

State and local governments must work with the Department of Homeland Security to share information on individuals they arrest.

They must also honor lawful detainers.

When they do not, Congress must act.

H.R. 2056 ensures that the District of Columbia cooperates with federal immigration agencies, including ICE, to protect our citizens, and nullifies prior attempts by the District to make itself a sanctuary city.

I want to thank Mr. Clay Higgins for his work on this important topic.