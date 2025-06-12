BCC Security Services Merges With Texas Security Firm, Appoints New Chief Security Officer

BCC Security Services logo. The Texas-based security firm announces its merger with Alert Investigation & Security Services and expanded leadership team.

BCC Security Services merges with Texas-based Alert Investigation, expanding capabilities across Dallas, Austin, San Antonio; Marcus Collins named CSO.

Merging Alert’s field operations with BCC’s public-private approach strengthens our ability to deliver strategic, scalable security solutions across Texas.” — Joel Barnett, CEO, BCC Security Services

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BCC Security Services , a fast-growing Texas-based security company, today announced its strategic merger with Alert Investigation & Security Services, a respected provider of armed security, private investigations, and defense contracting mission support. Effective immediately, the combined entity will operate under the name BCC Security Services, significantly expanding its capabilities across the Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin, and San Antonio regions.As part of the merger, Marcus Collins , founder and owner of Alert Investigation & Security Services, has been appointed Chief Security Officer (CSO) of BCC. Collins brings over 30 years of operational leadership in law enforcement, executive protection, and global defense contracting. Joel Barnett , Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BCC Security Services, brings over three decades of exemplary service with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD)—the largest sheriff’s agency in the U.S.—where he retired as a Commander in 2025. His leadership spanned critical assignments in recruitment, background investigations, academy training, contract policing, labor relations, and high-level jail and station operations. Joel is also a POST-certified instructor, a graduate of the Sherman Block Supervisory Leadership Institute, and a longtime cultural diversity and ethics trainer through the Museum of Tolerance. He holds dual Master’s degrees in Clinical Psychology and Criminal Justice Administration, and a Business Management Certificate from Cornell University. At BCC, Joel’s mission is to bridge the operational gap between public law enforcement and private security through modern, accountable, and community-trusted solutions. Marcus Collins built Alert Investigation into one of Texas’s most respected security firms. His career began with nearly a decade as a Deputy Sheriff with LASD, followed by global assignments supporting high-risk defense contracting operations across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Collins holds an active security clearance and is certified in private investigations, armed security, and executive protection.“Merging Alert’s proven field operations and strong Texas footprint with BCC’s innovative public-private approach creates a formidable presence in the security sector,” said Joel Barnett, CEO of BCC Security Services. “Marcus’s extensive experience, particularly in defense contracting and high-level protection, will be key to our continued growth and impact across Texas.”“I’m excited to join forces with BCC,” said Marcus Collins, CSO. “Together, we’re able to offer more comprehensive, strategic, and scalable security solutions for both public and private clients across the state.”Joining Barnett and Collins on BCC’s leadership team are Ray Chavez, a veteran law enforcement professional with two decades of business management experience, and Michael Palm, a seasoned executive in security technology, logistics, and enterprise operations. Their combined expertise positions BCC as a trusted provider for high-risk and high-profile environments.With this merger, BCC expands its offerings to include a full range of services:Armed & Unarmed Physical SecurityInvestigative Services & Executive ProtectionSafety Ambassador/ Community Safety ProgramsSpecialized Training & Risk ConsultingBCC Security Services is now better equipped than ever to serve a broad client base—including data centers, corporate campuses, government agencies, BIDs & Municipal Clients—with responsive, professional, and scalable security solutions.About BCC Security Services:BCC Security Services is a fully licensed Texas security company delivering client-focused, risk-resilient security solutions. Founded by retired LASD Commander Joel Barnett, BCC combines deep law enforcement experience with private-sector leadership to bridge the gap between traditional policing and modern security needs. With the merger of Alert Investigation & Security Services, BCC significantly enhances its capabilities and footprint throughout Texas.Media Contact:Ray ChavezDirector of OperationsBCC Security ServicesEmail: Rchavez@bccsecurityservices.orgPhone: (972) 777-3570

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.