New Irvine Sports Chiropractic Clinic Helps Athletes Recover Faster, Avoid Surgery, and Perform at Their Peak

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As sports injuries continue to sideline active adults and athletes across Orange County, a new Irvine-based clinic is offering a smarter path to recovery. Sidekick Chiropractic, founded by sports chiropractor Dr. Nicholas Bullo, delivers modern, one-on-one care that helps people move better, train harder, and regain confidence in their bodies-without relying on medications or generic care."Too many people are stuck in pain or getting cookie-cutter treatment that doesn't work," says Dr. Bullo. "Whether you're a competitive athlete, a weekend warrior, or someone who just wants to stay active, our mission is to help you recover smarter and perform better."Personalized Sports Care That Gets ResultsSidekick Chiropractic specializes in athlete-focused chiropractic care that combines rehab, mobility, and performance enhancement-all in one modern setting. Patients receive personalized recovery plans using tools like:- Chiropractic adjustments- Targeted soft tissue work- Shockwave therapy- Rehabilitative exercises- Cupping, IASTM, and moreEach visit is hands-on and tailored to the patient's specific sport, movement goals, and injury history-whether they're bouncing back from a sprain or optimizing their performance.Your Partner in Recovery and Peak PerformanceDr. Bullo brings a unique perspective to the table: as a former athlete, strength coach, and physical therapy aide, he understands what it's like to push through pain and want real answers. He built Sidekick Chiropractic to offer what traditional clinics often miss-personal attention, clear communication, and a plan that actually works.Grand Opening Offer – Limited Time OnlyTo celebrate its launch, Sidekick Chiropractic is offering a $49 New Patient Visit (regularly $180) for first-time patients. This includes a full consultation, movement assessment, and your first hands-on therapy session-all in one hour. See what new customers are already saying:"Jiu Jitsu is a physically demanding sport and puts a lot of strain on my body. That's why I see Dr. Bullo-he keeps me feeling sharp, mobile, and ready for competition."- Marilyn C., IBJJF Competitor"Dr. Bullo's treatments keep me pain-free so I can stay competition ready."- Allison Stewart, State Record-Holding Powerlifter (75kg, PLU)How to BookAppointments are now available at Sidekick Chiropractic, located at:1 Peters Canyon Rd, Suite 120, Irvine, CA 92606Visit www.sidekickchiro.com to schedule your sessionFollow on Instagram: @sidekickchiro About Sidekick ChiropracticSidekick Chiropractic helps athletes and active adults overcome injuries, prevent future setbacks, and perform at their highest level through personalized chiropractic care and modern rehab solutions. Founded by Dr. Nicholas Bullo, Sidekick Chiropractic combines cutting-edge techniques with a down-to-earth, athlete-first approach.

