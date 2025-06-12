New Irvine Sports Chiropractic Clinic Helps Athletes Recover Faster, Avoid Surgery, and Perform at Their Peak
Modern sports chiropractic clinic in Irvine helps athletes recover faster, avoid surgery, and return to peak performance with hands-on care.
"Too many people are stuck in pain or getting cookie-cutter treatment that doesn't work," says Dr. Bullo. "Whether you're a competitive athlete, a weekend warrior, or someone who just wants to stay active, our mission is to help you recover smarter and perform better."
Personalized Sports Care That Gets Results
Sidekick Chiropractic specializes in athlete-focused chiropractic care that combines rehab, mobility, and performance enhancement-all in one modern setting. Patients receive personalized recovery plans using tools like:
- Chiropractic adjustments
- Targeted soft tissue work
- Shockwave therapy
- Rehabilitative exercises
- Cupping, IASTM, and more
Each visit is hands-on and tailored to the patient's specific sport, movement goals, and injury history-whether they're bouncing back from a sprain or optimizing their performance.
Your Partner in Recovery and Peak Performance
Dr. Bullo brings a unique perspective to the table: as a former athlete, strength coach, and physical therapy aide, he understands what it's like to push through pain and want real answers. He built Sidekick Chiropractic to offer what traditional clinics often miss-personal attention, clear communication, and a plan that actually works.
Grand Opening Offer – Limited Time Only
To celebrate its launch, Sidekick Chiropractic is offering a $49 New Patient Visit (regularly $180) for first-time patients. This includes a full consultation, movement assessment, and your first hands-on therapy session-all in one hour. See what new customers are already saying:
"Jiu Jitsu is a physically demanding sport and puts a lot of strain on my body. That's why I see Dr. Bullo-he keeps me feeling sharp, mobile, and ready for competition."
- Marilyn C., IBJJF Competitor
"Dr. Bullo's treatments keep me pain-free so I can stay competition ready."
- Allison Stewart, State Record-Holding Powerlifter (75kg, PLU)
How to Book
Appointments are now available at Sidekick Chiropractic, located at:
1 Peters Canyon Rd, Suite 120, Irvine, CA 92606
Visit www.sidekickchiro.com to schedule your session
Follow on Instagram: @sidekickchiro
About Sidekick Chiropractic
Sidekick Chiropractic helps athletes and active adults overcome injuries, prevent future setbacks, and perform at their highest level through personalized chiropractic care and modern rehab solutions. Founded by Dr. Nicholas Bullo, Sidekick Chiropractic combines cutting-edge techniques with a down-to-earth, athlete-first approach.
Nicholas Bullo
Sidekick Chiropractic
+1 949-229-2451
drbullo@sidekickchiro.com
