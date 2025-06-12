World’s Longest-Running Electric Aircraft Symposium Returns to Oshkosh, Wisconsin in July

Vertical Flight Society logo Wisk Cora electric VTOL aircraft. (2024 VFS photo by Ken Swartz) H2FLY hydrogen-electric airplane. (2022 VFS photo by Ken Swartz)

19th Annual EAS Brings Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) to Oshkosh in Hybrid In-Person / Online Event

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dozens of the world’s leading electric aircraft developers and technology experts will be speaking at the 19th Annual Electric Aircraft Symposium (EAS), hosted by the Vertical Flight Society (VFS). This exciting event will once again be held online and in person in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, on July 19–20, 2025.The annual symposium is held on the weekend prior to the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) AirVenture, the world's largest aviation event, held in Oshkosh on July 21–27.This year’s EAS will showcase more than 35 experts participating in 12 in-depth moderated discussions covering the full spectrum of topics spanning the entire advanced air mobility (AAM) industry. Details on the agenda, registration and sponsorships are posted at www.vtol.org/eas VFS events are well known for their technical depth and collaborative environment, providing attendees with valuable in-depth insights into this cutting-edge aviation sector. Innovative topics at EAS include personal and commercial electric vertical, short and conventional takeoff and landing (eVTOL, eSTOL and eCTOL) aircraft, pilot training requirements, electric training aircraft, commercial air taxis, regional air mobility, propulsion systems (including battery-electric, hybrid-electric and hydrogen-electric), aircraft certification, first responder missions, flight testing, standards development, infrastructure integration, and uncrewed applications.New AAM InitiativesLeading eVTOL companies are currently testing their production configurations extensively to ensure safe and efficient introduction into the aviation marketplace. With the regulatory framework for powered-lift operations approved by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the recent Trump Administration Executive Order supporting eVTOL aircraft developments, AAM is expected to rapidly advance in the coming years.In addition, the FAA is expected to publish its final Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certification (MOSAIC) regulations for Light Sport Aircraft (LSA) later this summer. The new rules will have a significant impact on the development of smaller recreational electric propulsion aircraft within the General Aviation (GA) sector for non-commercial use. MOSAIC now allows smaller eVTOL, eSTOL and eCTOL aircraft, as well as small helicopters and gyroplanes, to be approved as recreational LSA for the first time.Renewed investments in advanced hybrid-electric and hydrogen-fuel cell propulsion systems also provide an avenue for electric aircraft developers to significantly increase the payload/range, sustainability (vs. convention piston and turbine engines), and financial viability. This enhanced performance expands the civil and military customer base for their innovative designs.World’s Longest-Running AAM EventThe Electric Aircraft Symposium is the world’s longest-running electric aviation technology meeting. First held in the San Francisco Bay area in 2007 and later in the Silicon Valley, the Symposium transitioned to Oshkosh in 2017 to reach a wider aviation and aerospace audience. It’s organized by industry and government leaders of AAM and includes in-depth updates from industry, academia and government leaders.Since 2007, more than 450 industry visionaries have spoken at the Symposium, including the founders of many of the leading AAM companies today.Confirmed speakers this year include representatives from leading AAM companies AIR, H2FLY, Hydroplane, Joby Aviation and Wisk, as well as industry players, AeroTEC, Bloomy, Bosch, CAE, Evolito, H55 and Toray, the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), and many other organizations. Confirmed sponsors and exhibitors include Bloomy, Joby Aviation, Toray and Wisk — additional opportunities are available.Student DiscountsWith a focus on inspiring the next generation of aviation and aerospace innovators, the non-profit VFS event is offering a first-time discount for students. Students coming to the event can attend for only $75 in person or online, after joining VFS for $25. For others, the cost of the two-day in-person and virtual Symposium ranges from $275 for a VFS member and/or speakers to $475 for a non-VFS member attendee. Journalists can request a complimentary media pass. The price includes two buffet lunches and a reception on Saturday evening.EAS is a hybrid event, held at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh campus at Reeve Hall and online. Each moderated panel session will include a Q&A discussion with presenters and attendees — a hallmark of the annual Electric Aircraft Symposium.EAS is hosted by VFS, the leading educational non-profit organization working on electric aircraft technology development. The focus of EAS is on technological advancements and addressing major challenges like certification and infrastructure for the industry as a whole.The Vertical Flight Society is the world’s oldest and largest vertical flight technical society. Since it was founded as the American Helicopter Society in 1943, the Society has been a major force in the advancement of vertical flight. VFS is the global resource for information on vertical flight technology. For more than 80 years, it has provided global leadership for scientific, technical, educational and legislative initiatives that advance the state of the art of vertical flight.VFS hosted the world’s first electric VTOL technical meeting in 2014, launched the world’s first eVTOL eNewsletter in 2016, the world’s first dedicated eVTOL website in 2017 ( www.evtol.news ), the world’s first eVTOL short course in 2018, and the world’s first in-person hydrogen-electric aviation symposium in 2022.VFS is @VTOLsociety on social media: Bluesky, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube, and also has @ElectricVTOL channels on Facebook and Twitter.The Vertical Flight Society2700 Prosperity Ave, Suite 275, Fairfax, VA 22031 USA+1-703-684-6777 | staff@vtol.org | www.vtol.org

