The Vertical Flight Society Announces 2025–2026 Student Council Class

2025-2026 VFS Student Council

VFS is proud to announce the 2025–2026 class of the VFS Student Council, representing a group of emerging leaders from universities across the United States.

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Vertical Flight Society (VFS) is proud to announce the 2025–2026 class of the VFS Student Council, representing a diverse group of emerging leaders from universities across the United States and abroad. Now entering its second year, the Student Council continues to strengthen the Society’s student engagement, STEM outreach and global vertical flight community.The VFS Student Council bylaws were originally drafted in 2023 by Penn State students Micaela Crispin and Isabella Mawry, whose vision helped formalize a student-led body to represent and connect VFS student members worldwide. Among other STEM initiatives led by VFS, the Student Council is supported by the Vertical Flight Knowledge Initiative (VFKI), established with a $25,000 seed donation from the Alex Stoll Memorial Foundation. Recent gifts include a $3,500 contribution from Dr. Al Brand, generously matched by Bell Textron, as well as an ongoing personal commitment from VFS Executive Director Angelo Collins to donate $4,000 annually to fund the VFS Executive Director Scholarship, awarded at the Annual Forum to a student who provides fearless support to the Society.Supporters can contribute to the VFKI through the VFS donation page The Vertical Flight Society - Support VFS) or via Venmo @VTOLsociety, helping to expand opportunities for students and young professionals in vertical flight. 2025–2026 VFS Student Council Roster:Zeeshaan Adamjee, University of California, IrvineDirector of Symposiums: Helps organize monthly student symposiums, identifying topics ranging from technical talks to company overviews, and inviting leading experts such as Dr. Wayne Johnson and Dr. Mark Tischler.Heather Beers, Georgia TechVice President of Communications: Responsible for taking minutes during monthly board meetings, managing the Student Council Discord server, and providing input to oversee the Council calendar.Prisha Chanana, University of South AlabamaDirector of Internships and Jobs: Works with VFS staff to improve the internships and jobs interface on vtol .org and identify opportunities, application deadlines and other key student-facing dates.Yuval Enciu, University of Maryland (UMD)President: Returning from the inaugural Student Council class.Taemin Jeong, Seoul National UniversityDirector of Social Media & Marketing: Manages the VFS Student Council LinkedIn page and leads student-focused marketing and advertising initiatives.Ksenia Kirsanova, Penn StateDirector of Forum: Coordinates student-aligned Forum activities, including student posters on the exhibit floor at Forum 82.Michael Morcos, University of Maryland (UMD)Director of History: Preserves the history of the Student Council and student branches, educates the Council on the traditions of VFS, and serves as a voting member of the Executive Board.Aditya Suvithiraj, Auburn UniversityDirector of Competitions: Oversees student chapter competitions, including the Student T-shirt Design Competition and Best Photo Competition.Sridatta Satuluri, University of Maryland (UMD)Vice President: Second in line of authority, serving as one of three officers.Keira Sherwin, Virginia TechDirector of Education and STEM: Distributes VFS content to high schools and Universities, and promotes VFS STEM activities to a broader audience.Luke VanEmburgh, Villanova UniversityDirector of Recruitment: Recruits new VFS Student Chapters, maintains a roster of existing chapters and tracks primary student officers and points of contact.Investing in the Future of Vertical Flight:The VFS Student Council class of 2025–2026 will play a central role in connecting student chapters, elevating student voices within the Society and expanding outreach to the next generation of rotorcraft and advanced air mobility professionals. Through the generous support of the Alex Stoll Memorial Foundation, individual donors, corporate sponsors and VFKI contributors, VFS continues to build a strong pipeline of talent dedicated to advancing vertical flight. Students and faculty interested in starting or strengthening a VFS Student Chapter, or in partnering on STEM activities and events, are encouraged to contact the Vertical Flight Society and connect with the VFS Student Council.

