CBP officers seize more than $4.4 million in cocaine at World Trade Bridge

LAREDO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Laredo Port of Entry seized cocaine valued at more than $4.4 million hidden within a tractor trailer.

“Our frontline CBP officers remain dedicated to CBP’s border security mission and that dedication and application of technology and inspection experience led to this significant cocaine seizure,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Seizures like these reflect the reality of the drug threat we face on a daily basis and our resolve to maintain a robust enforcement posture to interdict this poison and prevent it from reaching U.S. streets.”

Packages containing 335.10 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at World Trade Bridge.

The seizure occurred on Oct. 1 at the World Trade Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2022 Pinnacle tractor hauling a shipment of trailer parts for secondary inspection. Following a canine and nonintrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered 144 packages containing a total of 335.10 pounds of alleged cocaine. The narcotics have a street value of $4,474,272.

CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo, on Instagram at @dfolaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.