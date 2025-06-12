Pixmoto Launches Programmatic Sponsored Video Engine to Transform Evergreen Recipe Videos into Scalable Video Commerce

Pixmoto Interactive Video Commerce

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pixmoto, an innovator in interactive video commerce, today announced the launch of its Programmatic Sponsored Video Engine, a breakthrough technology designed to convert evergreen recipe video libraries into scalable, commerce-ready sponsored inventory.Traditionally, sponsored recipe videos have relied on static, costly one-off productions, delivering limited performance metrics beyond unreliable reach and passive impressions. In addition, the inherent limitations of legacy video players, which are primarily for serving pre-roll ads, strangle overall campaign performance with intrusive countdown clocks and sticky players that disrupt the user journey and erode consumer trust.Pixmoto’s new Programmatic Sponsored Video Engine revolutionises this approach by enabling brands to activate on-demand, interactive, measurable, and performance-driven campaigns across existing recipe content without requiring new video production.“This launch represents a major shift in how brands unlock the true commercial potential of recipe video campaigns,” said Simon Knapp, Founder and CEO of Pixmoto. “By turning passive evergreen videos into dynamic commerce experiences, we’re empowering publishers and advertisers to seamlessly align content with commerce like never before.”This announcement follows Pixmoto’s successful delivery of over 1,000 sponsored video campaigns in partnership with Australia’s premier food shows, including My Market Kitchen, The Frugal Foodie, 10 Minute Kitchen, and Silva’s Italian Masterclass.The campaigns produced unrivalled performance for sponsored online recipe video engagement, with headline metrics including:31.76% video completion rate14.7% page load to Pixmoto play rate42.7% video interaction rate2.39% product click-through rateKey Benefits of the Programmatic Sponsored Video Engine- Real-Time Brand and Sponsored Product Integration- Performance-Based Cost Per Minute Viewed Pricing Model- On Demand with No Additional Video Production Required- Seamless Publisher Integration into All Content Formats- Detailed Campaign Performance Metrics for In-Depth InsightsWhile bespoke sponsored video production remains an option, its high cost limits accessibility. Pixmoto’s Programmatic Sponsored Video Engine breaks down this barrier by enabling brands to scale quickly and affordably, while opening new revenue streams for publishers by monetising their evergreen video assets with performance-based commerce activations.Already powering campaigns for leading brands such as Riverina Dairy Co, Braun, Stanley Rogers, and Barilla, Pixmoto’s solution aligns perfectly with the major food publishers embracing content-to-commerce strategies.“Retail media is rapidly reshaping how brands allocate their media budgets,” said Knapp, “Pixmoto’s Programmatic Sponsored Video Engine unlocks tremendous potential for food publishers with large video libraries to partner with their existing supermarket and retail partners. This collaboration fuels retail media campaigns at scale, creating more meaningful and measurable commerce opportunities.”The launch initiates a performance-driven beta program, inviting select partners to pilot the engine across a growing library of recipe video assets, benchmarking engagement, conversions, and media value against legacy platforms like Brightcove and JW Player.Brands and publishers interested in joining the beta program can register at https://www.pixmoto.com/sponsored-video-engine/ About PixmotoPixmoto is a next-generation video commerce platform delivering interactivity, engagement, and measurable commerce experiences across online video. Its flagship Pixmoto IGNITE player and innovative Programmatic Sponsored Video Engine power scalable, brand-safe video commerce across the open web.

