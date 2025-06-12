National Park Service Expands Use of Streamlined Environmental Reviews

Date: June 11, 2025

Contact: Interior_Press@ios.doi.gov

WASHINGTON – Consistent with the Trump administration’s commitment to reducing regulatory burdens and improving efficiency in government, the National Park Service today announced the adoption of 33 categorical exclusions under Section 109 of the National Environmental Policy Act. These exclusions will allow the agency to bypass lengthy environmental reviews for actions that do not have significant environmental impacts, speeding up decision-making and project implementation.

“The Department of the Interior is focused on streamlining government processes that have slowed progress for too long,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “These reforms will help the National Park Service act more efficiently while continuing to uphold environmental standards. This is a win for the American people and for the responsible management of public lands.”

The 33 new categorical exclusions were adopted from other federal agencies, including the Federal Highway Administration, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Department of Homeland Security. These exclusions apply to a variety of routine actions, such as infrastructure upgrades, communications improvements, rights-of-way authorizations, cultural and natural resource management, recreation access, and emergency response efforts. Many of the actions directly support administration priorities to modernize infrastructure and promote economic growth.

The authority to adopt these categorical exclusions was provided through a Department of the Interior environmental statement memorandum issued in July 2024. This process included required consultations and a review of how the exclusions align with existing environmental laws and policies. A notice published in the Federal Register outlines each categorical exclusions in detail and explains how the National Park Service will apply them moving forward.

With these changes, the National Park Service is advancing a policy of practical stewardship that emphasizes efficiency, accountability, and responsiveness. The reforms ensure that the agency can better meet the needs of park visitors, partners, and communities without unnecessary delays.

