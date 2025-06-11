Prime Minister Carney announces a change in the leadership of the public service

CANADA, November 6 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced his intention to name Michael Sabia as Clerk of the Privy Council and Secretary to the Cabinet, effective July 7, 2025.

Mr. Sabia brings over three decades of expertise across the public and private sectors, including as President and CEO of Hydro-Québec, President and CEO of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Canada’s Deputy Minister of Finance, and Director of the Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy. He has also held senior roles at Bell Canada Enterprises, as President and CEO, at Canadian National Railway, and in the Privy Council Office. In recognition of his leadership across business, finance, and public service, Mr. Sabia was named an Officer of the Order of Canada.

As Canada’s new government builds the strongest economy in the G7, Mr. Sabia’s leadership will be key to this mission. Canada’s exemplary public service – with Mr. Sabia at the helm – will advance nation-building projects, catalyze enormous private investment to drive growth, and deliver the change Canadians want and deserve.

The Prime Minister thanked John Hannaford for his service as Clerk of the Privy Council and congratulated him on his upcoming retirement. Mr. Hannaford joined the federal public service in 1995 and has served in a number of senior roles, including as Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, Deputy Minister of International Trade, and Foreign and Defence Policy Advisor to the Prime Minister. From 2009 to 2012, he was Ambassador of Canada to Norway.

Mr. Hannaford’s leadership has helped guide Canada’s response to a wide array of new trade and security challenges, and supported Canada’s new government in passing a middle-class tax cut, introducing stronger border security measures, and tabling legislation to build one Canadian economy. His expertise during the new government’s transition period has been invaluable. As Head of the Public Service, he also led a renewed dialogue on values and ethics to guide public servants as they deliver results for Canadians during these extraordinary times. To recognize his contributions to public service, Mr. Hannaford will be appointed as a member of the King’s Privy Council for Canada prior to his retirement.

The Prime Minister also thanked the public service for their unwavering dedication at this important moment for Canada’s future.

Quote

“As Canada’s new government moves with focus and determination to build the strongest economy in the G7, bring down costs for Canadians, and keep communities safe, Mr. Sabia will help us deliver on this mandate and our government’s disciplined focus on core priorities. I congratulate Mr. Hannaford on his retirement as the Clerk of the Privy Council and for his steadfast dedication and service to Canada.” The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Fact

The role of the Clerk of the Privy Council is to advise the Prime Minister and elected government officials in managing the country, from an objective, non-partisan, public policy perspective. The Clerk also ensures Canada’s federal public service is managed effectively and follows a code of value and ethics in its work to design and deliver high-quality services and programs for Canadians.

Biographical Note