Prime Minister Carney speaks with President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa

CANADA, November 6 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa.

The leaders agreed to advance shared priorities during their respective G7 and G20 presidencies this year, including energy, critical minerals, artificial intelligence, and wildfires. The Prime Minister thanked the President for South Africa’s deployment of firefighters to help combat wildfires in Canada in recent years.

Prime Minister Carney and President Ramaphosa also agreed to deepen the partnership between Canada and South Africa. They looked forward to meeting at the 2025 G7 Leaders’ Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta.