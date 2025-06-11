CDC report finds 61% of violent deaths were by suicide, 30% by homicide in 2022

Submit Release
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention yesterday released its National Violent Death Reporting System report on violent deaths in 2022, finding that approximately 61% (44,917) of people died by suicide and about 30% (22,395) died by homicide. About 7% (5,292) died by an undetermined intent, 1% (1,014) by legal intervention, and less than 1% (530) by an unintentional firearm injury. About 57% of all violent deaths involved a firearm.

  

The suicide rate was higher for males than for females, at 23.7 versus 6.1 per 100,000 population, respectively. Adults older than 85 had the highest suicide rate at 22.4 per 100,000 population. The report found that the homicide rate was also higher for males than for females, at 12 versus 2.9 per 100,000 population, respectively. In terms of age groups, the homicide rate was highest for people aged 20–24 years old. 

