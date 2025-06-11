DON NOBLE TRANSFORMS FANTASY NOVEL INTO AUDIO THEATER

Cover Image for Aidenn: Crossing to Eternity

Don Noble has narrated a Christian fantasy novel, AIDENN: Crossing to Eternity by Alabama author Ford Nettleton, published by MindBridge Press.

FLORENCE, AL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spanning 32 chapters with a cast of more than 60 characters, Noble transforms the book into theater as protagonists—Pontius Pilate, Abraham Lincoln, Adolf Hitler, and a regular guy named Tom—time travel with their celestial companions across 2000 years.

Book reviewer Literary Titan calls Nettleton’s novel a triumph and writes, “The concept of angels taking canine form to guide souls is both ingenious and deeply thought-provoking. The author’s portrayal of historical figures is particularly compelling. Adolf Hitler, Pontius Pilate, and Abraham Lincoln are not mere caricatures of history; instead, they are rendered with depth, complexity, and spiritual resonance. Their interactions with the seven deadly sins and the sinister energy-binding human deeds imbue the story with a haunting gravity. These elements elevate the narrative, blending history and theology in a way that feels both seamless and profound. The novel’s spiritual journey is as moving as it is thought-provoking. The themes of accountability, redemption, and the ripple effects of human actions resonate deeply. Nettleton’s ability to intertwine historical fantasy with Christian allegory is unparalleled, crafting a story that is both accessible and profound.”

Speaking on behalf of author Ford Nettleton and the press, MindBridge Press fiction editor Anita Miller Garner said, “We are thrilled that Don Noble has performed an audio version of Nettleton’s novel so that it is now available in print, as an ebook, and now a version to listen to. Dr. Noble’s voice is already beloved by Alabama audiences, and his talents communicate the depth and dimension of this classic allegory. Don Noble’s interpretation of the novel is now becoming a fun treat for a national audience.”

Longtime professor emeritus of English at the University of Alabama, Don Noble has hosted the Emmy-nominated “Bookmark” show for 36 years on Alabama Public Television. His weekly book reviews have been broadcast on Alabama Public Radio since 2002. A widely published writer and editor, he is the recipient of several prestigious literary and academic awards. Since 2023, Don has narrated the works of Alabama authors for the podcast, “Alabama Aloud,” hosted by Troy Public Radio, where lovers of audio books and Southern literature can hear him read stories by Alabama authors.

The audiobook, AIDENN: Crossing to Eternity, is available on Amazon Books, the Kindle Store, and Audible.

About MindBridge Press

Founded by Publisher Edward Garner in 2008, MindBridge Press is located in The Shoals of North Alabama where the company publishes fiction and non-fiction.

