Digital solutions for Veterans with limb loss

Retired Air Force Staff Sergeant Bill Stuart didn’t expect to deal with limb loss. For years, he lived with pain from a lump on his foot, brushing it off as just another scar from his time in service. But when he finally sought help, doctors diagnosed him with cancer. Two days later, they amputated his foot and ankle, and he joined the ranks of about 10,000 Veterans who face limb loss each year.

Decades later, Stuart is now receiving care at VA’s community-based outpatient clinic in Eugene, Oregon. There, he became the first Veteran to receive a VA-designed and produced 3D-printed transtibial socket—thanks to a new, fully digital workflow developed by VA.

A common cause of pain for people using a prosthetic leg is a poorly fitting socket—the part that connects directly to the residual limb. If the socket doesn’t fit well, it can lead to pain, skin sores, swelling, and even nerve damage.

VA has long been a leader in caring for Veterans with limb loss. VA prosthetists work closely with each patient to ensure the best possible fit. But getting it right is difficult. Over time, the shape of the limb can change due to muscle loss or weight changes, making the socket harder to fit manually.

To help Stuart, his VA team tried something new—a fully digital approach: designing and manufacturing his prosthetic limb.

The process began the traditional way—by listening to the patient.

Understanding Stuart’s daily activities, preferences and comfort needs helped the team shape the final design. They scanned his limb and used the data to create a digital model that served as a blueprint for a custom-fit socket. They made a 3D-printed “check” socket to test the shape and confirm it was accurate before they produced the final version.

The first version wasn’t perfect. But because Stuart was part of the process, he was able to give feedback that helped the team make adjustments. By the third version, he said it was “good to go”—a solid balance of comfort, performance and personal fit.

As part of the digital workflow, every step of the process was captured digitally. That means better records for Stuart’s future care. And the lessons the team learned in creating his limb can help lead to smarter systems, better efficiency and improved care for thousands of other Veterans.

“It makes me feel great that VA is on top of technology and wanting to improve the lives of Veterans,” said Stuart. “I think it is wonderful.”