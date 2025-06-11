Drivers are advised to plan for heavy traffic this weekend along Highway 1 near 56th Avenue and 264th Street.

Lane closures will take place on 56th Avenue and 264th Street on the south side of the interchange from 7 p.m. on Friday, June 13, 2025, until 5:30 a.m. on Monday, June 16. Traffic will merge to single lanes and use single-lane-alternating traffic patterns at times.

The lane closures are needed for the continued construction of the 264th Street interchange, advancing the widening of Highway 1 through the Fraser Valley. Access to local businesses will not be affected by the work.

To avoid anticipated heavy congestion and travel delays, drivers are encouraged to use alternative routes during the closure window and are reminded to obey all signage and posted speed limits. Patience is appreciated while this critical work is underway.

Learn More:

For the most up-to-date traffic information, visit https://www.drivebc.ca/.