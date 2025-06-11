Plan your visit to Pipi7íyekw/Joffre Lakes Park

CANADA, June 11 - People can now plan their mid-summer hiking and backcountry camping trips at Pipi7íyekw/Joffre Lakes Park.

At 7 a.m. (Pacific time) on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, backcountry camping reservations will open at Upper Joffre Lake campground for arrivals starting June 28, and will be required throughout July and August. The backcountry campground is the only place people can camp in the park and is reached by a moderate-to-challenging 4.5-kilometre hike from the parking lot. Reservations can be made online: https://camping.bcparks.ca/

The park will remain open for visitors throughout July and August. Day-use passes are required for adults and youth older than 12 to visit the park and can be reserved online at 7 a.m., two days before a planned visit: https://reserve.bcparks.ca/dayuse/

The passes have been seasonally required at the park since 2021 to ensure adequate and safe parking, and to provide a more enjoyable, less crowded experience. People with valid camping permits do not require a day-use pass during their stay in the park.

From June 13-27, the park will be closed to the general public so it can recover from years of overuse. Members of the Líl̓wat Nation and N’Quatqua will use this time to reconnect with their land and engage in cultural practices and spiritual activities in private. Day-use passes will be temporarily unavailable during this time.

In spring 2024, a mutual agreement was reached to pursue a seasonal closure of approximately 60 days. Discussions about the final temporary closure dates for the season are ongoing. The dates will be publicly announced as soon as they are available.

Pipi7íyekw/Joffre Lakes Park is collaboratively managed with the Líl̓wat Nation and N’Quatqua, with the primary goal of maintaining the park’s natural state. Since 2018, BC Parks, Líl̓wat Nation and N’Quatqua have collaborated through a technical working group to implement the joint Pipi7íyekw/Joffre Lakes Park Visitor Use Management Strategy. A key objective of the strategy includes protecting environmentally sensitive areas, mitigating impacts on vegetation and wildlife, and supporting the Líl̓wat Nation and N’Quatqua to continue their cultural practices, all of which are enabled through temporary park closures.

Before visiting the park, check the park web page for updates about day-use passes and camping reservation dates.