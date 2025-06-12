The Pro Serv Podcast by Collective 54 Surpasses 70,000 Downloads

Pro Serv Podcast Logo Collective 54 Logo

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pro Serv Podcast, hosted by Greg Alexander, founder of Collective 54, has surpassed 70,000 downloads across more than 200 episodes. Focused exclusively on founder case studies in the boutique professional services sector, the podcast is now recognized as the #1 show in its category, firmly positioned in the top 5% of podcasts globally.While most business podcasts chase mass-market appeal, The Pro Serv Podcast succeeds by going narrow: it serves one persona, founders of boutique professional service firms, and delivers one format, weekly founder case studies. This focus is the reason behind its extraordinary traction within a highly specialized $2.5 trillion sector.Who Listens?Listeners are founders of firms generating $3M–$50M in revenue, spanning consulting, IT services, legal, accounting, design, and marketing. 70% are CEOs or Managing Partners, 60% are actively planning an exit, and 40% are members of Collective 54.Notable Founder Case Studies Episode 220 : How a 'Too Small' Firm Got Acquired – with Satyam Kantamneni Episode 200 : Blueprint for Membership Success – with Don Goldstein, 2024 Member of the Year Episode 125 : Adding Equity Partners to Scale – with Mike BraunWhat They’re Saying"We created The Pro Serv Podcast to elevate the voices of boutique professional services founders, an often overlooked but vital segment of the business world," said Greg Alexander. "Surpassing 70,000 downloads is a testament to the hunger for practical, peer-driven insights in this community."“Every week, I tune in because I know I’ll walk away with at least one idea I can apply right away. It’s founder wisdom in its purest form, focused on the unique challenges of scaling a boutique professional services firm .” Don Goldstein, Partner & CISO at 5Q www.5qpartners.com , 2024 Collective 54 Member of the YearNew episodes release every Friday at https://www.collective54.com/podcast/ . Available on Apple, Spotify, and all major platforms.

