The Jack Brewer Foundation Celebrates Grand Opening of JBF’s National Fatherhood Center in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Jack Brewer Foundation JBF ), founded by former NFL Team Captain and White House Presidential Appointee Jack Brewer, celebrated the grand opening of JBF’s National Fatherhood Center in Washington, D.C., located in the Hall of States building. Steps from Capitol Hill, federal agencies, and the White House, this research and policy center was established to drive JBF’s mission to combat America’s fatherlessness crisis, impacting 18.5 million children, through evidence-based, faith-based programs and advocacy rooted in Christ’s love.JBF’s National Fatherhood Center was launched as the hub for JBF’s Research & Advocacy division, engaging lawmakers and agencies to address fatherlessness, a critical civil rights challenge. U.S. Census Bureau data shows 18.5 million children—1 in 4 U.S. youth—grow up without a father, with Black children disproportionately affected at 64%. Fatherlessness correlates with 90% of homeless and runaway children, 85% of children with behavioral disorders, and 70% of youths in state-operated institutions. The center’s strategic location strengthens JBF’s efforts to advance policies on criminal justice reform, mentorship, and family reunification.“Our National Fatherhood Center marks a pivotal moment in tackling fatherlessness in America,” said Jack Brewer, JBF Founder and Chairman. “Fatherlessness drives crime, education disparities, and health inequities. From this hub, our Biblical Justice Fellowship and expanded research into faith-based programs are shaping policies and delivering solutions that strengthen families, rooted and guided by the Word of God."JBF’s faith-based initiatives, including the American Heroes Fatherhood Initiative (AHFI) and Heroes 2nd Chance Fatherhood Initiative (H2FI), have empowered incarcerated fathers and fatherless youth with mentorship and rehabilitation programs. The Biblical Justice Fellowship, in partnership with Liberty University’s Helms School of Government advances research into faith-based solutions, complementing collaborations with partners to reduce recidivism and promote family stability. Globally, JBF has impacted over 30 countries, supporting vulnerable populations in Haiti, Malawi, and beyond with disaster relief, medical missions, and orphan care.The grand opening was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting event on June 15, 2025, at the Hall of States, uniting policymakers, community leaders, and JBF partners to address fatherlessness with a prayer of dedication for the center’s mission. The center is collaborating with think tanks to develop evidence-based policies, reinforcing JBF’s commitment to systemic change.“America’s fatherlessness crisis demands bold, faith-driven action,” Brewer added. “From JBF’s National Fatherhood Center, we are shaping policies to restore families and rebuild communities, ensuring a brighter future for our nation.”###

