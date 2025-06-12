Meteora Capital’s Vik Mittal on SEC DeFi Development, Intersection of SPACs and Digital Assets, and 2025 SPAC Conference

Vik Mittal to speak at 2025 SPAC Conference as SPAC market sees strongest revival since 2021 amid DeFi and tech tailwinds.

Meteora has long viewed SPACs as a strategic solution to a broken exit environment” — Vik Mittal

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meteora Capital, LLC is pleased to announce that Vik Mittal, Founder and Chief Investment Officer, will be speaking at the upcoming 2025 SPAC Conference, taking place later this month. His participation comes at a pivotal time for the SPAC market, which is experiencing its most notable resurgence in activity since the peak of 2021.

As of June 10, 2025, 53 SPAC IPOs have priced year-to-date, raising approximately $10.8 billion in aggregate proceeds—already surpassing total issuance for all of 2024.

This resurgence is driven by renewed investor interest in high-growth technology sectors such as digital assets, artificial intelligence, fintech, and quantum computing. At the same time, key policy shifts, most notably the March 2025 confirmation of Paul Atkins as SEC Chairman, and the Trump administration’s supportive stance on DeFi and capital markets have helped restore confidence and risk appetite. The launch of a Strategic Crypto Reserve has further energized activity across both public and private digital asset markets.

Meteora applauds Chair Atkins for his forward-thinking approach to DeFi and digital asset self-custody. His recent statement that “the right to have self custody of one’s private property should not disappear when one logs on to the internet” underscores the importance of protecting individual liberties in a digital era.

A structural shift in exit dynamics is also contributing to the renewed appeal of SPACs. From 2022 to 2024, continuation vehicles and secondaries became the primary liquidity paths for venture and PE-backed companies, as IPO and M&A markets remained sluggish. Now, with limited appetite for indefinite exit deferrals, SPACs are reemerging as a compelling, near-term solution for liquidity.

“Meteora has long viewed SPACs as a strategic solution to a broken exit environment,” said Vik Mittal. “We are seeing a window where macro conditions, investor demand, and regulatory tone are aligning similar to the early days of the last SPAC cycle. We’re excited to be at the forefront of this re-rating.”

Meteora Capital maintains deep engagement across the SPAC ecosystem through both public market and private investments. The firm’s principals have among the longest track records in SPAC investing, with expertise in structuring, valuation, warrant mechanics, and deal execution. Mittal’s session at the conference will explore how investors can access asymmetric opportunities across the SPAC lifecycle.

About Meteora Capital

Meteora Capital is an alternative investment firm specializing in event-driven strategies across equities and credit. Founded in 2021 by Vikas Mittal, the firm employs 12 professionals and recently celebrated its three-year anniversary. Meteora’s flagship fund, MSTO, has been recognized by BarclayHedge as a top performer in event-driven strategies. The firm’s disciplined, systematic approach is complemented by significant internal capital invested alongside clients, ensuring strong alignment of interests. In addition to public market strategies, Meteora also makes select private investments and offers customized structured equity and credit solutions for companies seeking tailored financing.

Media Contact:

Kevin Gahwyler

Meteora Capital, LLC

Info@MeteoraCapital.com

