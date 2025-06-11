Sujit Nanda’s PulsePro Media Becomes One of India’s Fastest-Growing Digital Marketing Agencies Bhubaneswar, India

Sujit Nanda || Founder & CEO of Pulsepro Media Pulsepro Media - Fastest Growing Digital Marketing Agency in India Sujit Nanda | Digital Marketing Expert | Odisha's Youngest Digital Entrepreneur

BHUBANESWAR, ODISHA, INDIA, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sujit Nanda : Founder of PulsePro Media , Odisha's Youngest Digital Entrepreneur & Digital Marketing Expert.PulsePro Media is quickly becoming one of India’s most trusted and high-performing digital marketing agencies, led by its founder and CEO, Sujit Nanda. Based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, Sujit built PulsePro Media with a mission to help startups, local businesses, and entrepreneurs grow their brand and revenue online. Today, the agency is known for its results-driven approach, offering services like Facebook Ads, Google Ads, website development, landing page optimization, funnel marketing, and full advertising systems. The company stands apart by focusing not just on marketing—but on real business outcomes. With over 70 brands served and more than ₹10 crore in ad spend managed, PulsePro Media has set a benchmark for performance and trust in the industry.What makes PulsePro Media unique is its operational system—everything from client onboarding, meeting structure, ad campaigns, and team workflow is defined and process-driven. Sujit’s goal has never been just to run a typical marketing agency; he envisions PulsePro as a true business growth partner. That’s why clients from various sectors like EdTech, eCommerce, lead generation, and fantasy gaming rely on PulsePro for scaling their business profitably. The agency doesn’t just build ads—it builds brands. Sujit and his team work 15+ hours a day, constantly upgrading their skills in digital marketing, creative content, and sales strategy to deliver next-level results. Their high-retention client base and increasing national recognition are proof of their consistent value delivery.Alongside PulsePro Media, Sujit also founded Skill Doke—India’s emerging digital skill development platform. While his primary focus remains on growing PulsePro Media, Skill Doke was born out of his desire to empower young Indians with practical, income-generating digital skills. The platform provides online and offline training in areas like Facebook Ads, digital marketing, and website development. Sujit’s vision is to make Skill Doke India’s #1 money-making skill platform, targeting youth aged 14–28. Unlike other edtech platforms, Skill Doke is not just about watching videos—it’s about implementation, mentorship, and helping students truly earn with their skills.From starting in a single room with big dreams to leading one of India’s fastest-growing performance marketing agencies, Sujit Nanda’s journey proves the power of vision, consistency, and deep customer focus. His agency, PulsePro Media, is not just offering services—it’s building a new future for Indian businesses.Visit Pulsepro Media Website: https://pulsepromedia.in Connect with Sujit Nanda: https:// sujitnanda .inLearn Digital Skills from Skilldoke: https://skilldoke.in

