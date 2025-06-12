Boca Grande Shark Attack Predicted By Shark Forecast App

Boca Grande, FL Shark Risk Forecast June 11th, 2025

BOCA GRANDE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boca Grande Shark Incident Highlights Accuracy of Innovative AI Technology SafeWaters.ai , a groundbreaking artificial intelligence platform dedicated to beach safety, successfully forecasted today's shark risk at Boca Grande, Florida, accurately identifying the area as "high-risk." The prediction proved accurate following an unfortunate shark attack incident earlier today.Advanced Technology for Enhanced Safety:SafeWaters.ai leverages sophisticated artificial intelligence methods, combining comprehensive historical shark attack records with precise marine weather forecasts to provide reliable shark attack risk assessments. Today's confirmed incident underscores the platform’s capability and reliability in helping protect beachgoers and coastal communities.A Commitment to Community Safety:Evan Valenti, founder of SafeWaters.ai, remarked, "Today's accurate prediction at Boca Grande demonstrates our commitment to enhancing public safety. SafeWaters.ai empowers beachgoers with crucial information to help them stay safe."Stay Informed and Stay Safe:Beachgoers, surfers, swimmers, and coastal residents are urged to regularly check SafeWaters.ai for current and future shark risk forecasts. Informed decisions significantly contribute to safer beach experiences.Download the SafeWaters.ai App:iOS: Download on the App Store Android: Get it on Google Play About SafeWaters.ai:SafeWaters.ai is an innovative platform dedicated to utilizing artificial intelligence to enhance public safety at beaches globally. The service offers daily and weekly forecasts to help users proactively manage and mitigate risks associated with shark encounters.Media ContactEvan ValentiEmail: evan@safewaters.aiWebsite: safewaters.ai

