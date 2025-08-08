Despite Its Proven Benefits, Only Few Companies Track Internal eNPS, New Reports State

Svitlana Romanets, IT Recruiter

Talentuch IT Recruitment Agency: Team

Talentuch IT Recruitment Agency: Team

talentuch | recruiting agency chicago

Talentuch

New Data Reveals Critical Gap in Employee Satisfaction Monitoring Despite Proven Benefits

The disconnect is striking. While eNPS has proven to be one of the most predictive indicators of employee retention and productivity, most companies are still treating it as an afterthought.”
— Svitlana Romanets, IT Recruiter
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talentuch, a leading international recruitment IT agency, observes a significant oversight in HR practices: while 82% of organizations measure job satisfaction annually, the majority fail to regularly track Employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS) – a metric that is used to measure employee loyalty and organizational success.

Despite BambooHR's recent data showing an average eNPS of 37 across 61,000 employees, indicating only moderate satisfaction levels, many companies continue to rely on outdated annual surveys rather than implementing continuous eNPS monitoring systems.


Recent statistics reveal concerning trends:

- New employees score 6% higher in happiness than tenured staff, yet most companies lack systems to track this engagement decline
- While 84% of employees report job satisfaction, the moderate eNPS of 37 suggests a deeper loyalty issue
- Customized job satisfaction scores have increased by 28%, but without regular eNPS tracking, companies miss real-time insights


Why eNPS Matters Now

Unlike traditional satisfaction surveys, eNPS measures whether employees would actively recommend their workplace to others.

This metric captures:

- True employee advocacy and loyalty
- Early warning signs of turnover risk
- Cultural health indicators
- Recruitment potential through employee referrals


The Technology Gap

While modern HR software platforms help eNPS collection, many organizations underutilize these capabilities. Pulse surveys and real-time analytics remain untapped resources for the majority of companies, despite their proven effectiveness in identifying engagement gaps.


Talentuch recommends that organizations implement:

- Monthly or quarterly eNPS tracking instead of annual assessments
- Automated pulse surveys through existing HR platforms
- Department-level eNPS analysis to identify problem areas
- Integration of eNPS data with retention and performance metrics

As the war for IT talent intensifies globally, companies that fail to monitor and act on employee loyalty metrics risk losing their competitive edge in both retention and recruitment.

To help HR leaders and business executives, Talentuch conducts a webinar "Net Promoter Score: How to Use It in HR." Register via the link, and join the live discussion.

Webinar recording is available for free in Talentuch Webinar Library, where users should register to get access to this and other webinar recordings.

About Talentuch

Talentuch is an international recruitment agency specializing in IT talent acquisition and workforce solutions. With expertise spanning multiple continents, Talentuch helps organizations build high-performing teams while implementing best practices in employee engagement and retention. Through data-driven insights and innovative recruitment strategies, Talentuch partners with companies to navigate the evolving landscape of talent management.

Yana Yarotska
Talentuch
+1 630-660-9512
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Despite Its Proven Benefits, Only Few Companies Track Internal eNPS, New Reports State

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, IT Industry, International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Yana Yarotska
Talentuch
+1 630-660-9512
Company/Organization
TALENTUCH LLC
175 E DELAWARE PL
CHICAGO, Illinois, 60611
United States
+1 630-660-9512
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

With over 7 years of expertise in international IT recruitment, Talentuch is successfully closing a wide range of IT positions, specializing mostly in SAP, and Microsoft Dynamics roles. Today, our team of 15 dedicated professionals proudly serves 40+ clients. We offer flexible subscription and project-based models to cater to your unique recruitment needs. Our results speak for themselves, with an impressive 20+ accepted offers each month and a capacity to conduct over 300 technical interviews worldwide. We've honed our expertise, and each of our team members is specializing in technical recruitment and sourcing. Our primary focus is to build a powerful team for your organization, ensuring your company's success.

Talentuch Linkedin Page

More From This Author
Saudi Arabia launches new labor reform for expats: What changes it brings for international companies
Despite Its Proven Benefits, Only Few Companies Track Internal eNPS, New Reports State
Global Remote Team Engagement Crisis Costs Economy $438 Billion as Only 21% of Employees Are Engaged, New Data Reveals
View All Stories From This Author