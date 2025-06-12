Browning Associates Urges High-Level Job Seekers to Focus on Mission, Not Just Money

Brittany Fowler - Project Manager

"Beyond the Job Hunt: Empowering Executives to Pursue Purpose, Not Just a Paycheck"

Landing the right executive role isn't about casting a wider net — it's about fishing upstream. AI may generate more bait, but the real catch is made where trust, influence, and purpose run deep.” — — John Seraichyk, Founder & CEO, Browning Associates

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beyond the Job Hunt: Are Senior Executives Seeking Purpose Over a Paycheck?Browning Associates Highlights Strategic Shift Toward Mission-Driven Career Decisions Among High-Income ExecutivesAs artificial intelligence continues to streamline job application processes, Browning Associates is drawing attention to a critical disconnect in executive career transitions: while AI increases output, it often fails to deliver meaningful outcomes for senior-level professionals targeting roles above $200,000.Browning Associates, a leading executive career consulting firm, reports that executives are increasingly seeking positions aligned with purpose and long-term fulfillment, rather than simply compensation or title.“AI has significantly increased the volume of interviews,” said John Seraichyk, Founder and CEO of Browning Associates. “However, job offers are still going to candidates who arrive at the bargaining table through high-trust networks and strategic introductions—not through algorithms.”According to Browning, less than 20% of high-income executive roles are filled through advertised postings. The firm further notes that roles secured through personal referrals or professional networks tend to result in longer tenure and greater alignment between employer and executive.“Landing the right executive role isn't about casting a wider net — it's about fishing upstream,” Seraichyk added. “AI may generate more bait, but the real opportunities are found where influence, trust, and purpose intersect.”Browning Associates advises that while AI and online platforms have their place, true executive success is driven by intentional networking, direct engagement with decision-makers, and a clear understanding of personal mission. The firm encourages clients to follow a structured action plan that prioritizes these elements to achieve long-term success.About Browning AssociatesBrowning Associates is a nationally recognized executive career consulting firm that partners with C-level and senior executives navigating career transitions. Through a mission-focused approach, the firm provides personalized strategies in personal branding, proactive outreach, and purpose-driven career planning.Media Contact:Michael MeriganEmail: mikemerigan@executivejobsearch.netPhone: 401-516-0169Website: www.executivejobsearch.net

