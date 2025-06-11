Senate Bill 842 Printer's Number 0914
PENNSYLVANIA, June 11 - Senate Bill 842
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
BROWN, ARGALL, FONTANA, FARRY, VOGEL, TARTAGLIONE
Short Title
An Act amending the act of May 1, 1933 (P.L.216, No.76), known as The Dental Law, further providing for definitions, for general powers of the State Board of Dentistry, for penalties and for restricted faculty license.
Memo Subject
Dental School Faculty Recruitment
Actions
|Referred to CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE, June 6, 2025
|Reported as committed, June 11, 2025
|First consideration, June 11, 2025
