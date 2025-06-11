Senate Bill 842 Printer's Number 0914

PENNSYLVANIA, June 11 - Senate Bill 842 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors BROWN, ARGALL, FONTANA, FARRY, VOGEL, TARTAGLIONE Short Title An Act amending the act of May 1, 1933 (P.L.216, No.76), known as The Dental Law, further providing for definitions, for general powers of the State Board of Dentistry, for penalties and for restricted faculty license. Memo Subject Dental School Faculty Recruitment Actions 0914 Referred to CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE, June 6, 2025 Reported as committed, June 11, 2025 First consideration, June 11, 2025 Generated 06/11/2025 05:44 PM



