Senate Bill 842 Printer's Number 0914

PENNSYLVANIA, June 11 - Senate Bill 842

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

BROWN, ARGALL, FONTANA, FARRY, VOGEL, TARTAGLIONE

Short Title

An Act amending the act of May 1, 1933 (P.L.216, No.76), known as The Dental Law, further providing for definitions, for general powers of the State Board of Dentistry, for penalties and for restricted faculty license.

Memo Subject

Dental School Faculty Recruitment

Actions

0914 Referred to CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE, June 6, 2025
Reported as committed, June 11, 2025
First consideration, June 11, 2025

Generated 06/11/2025 05:44 PM


 

Senate Bill 842 Printer's Number 0914

