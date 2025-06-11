Submit Release
Senate Bill 815 Printer's Number 0876

PENNSYLVANIA, June 11 - Senate Bill 815

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

PICOZZI, BROWN, FONTANA, SAVAL, FARRY, MASTRIANO

Short Title

An Act amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, in realty transfer tax, further providing for excluded transactions; and, in local real estate transfer tax, further providing for imposition.

Memo Subject

First Time Homebuyer Realty Transfer Tax Exemption

Actions

0876 Referred to URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, June 3, 2025
Reported as committed, June 11, 2025
First consideration, June 11, 2025

