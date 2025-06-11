Senate Bill 815 Printer's Number 0876

PENNSYLVANIA, June 11 - Senate Bill 815 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors PICOZZI, BROWN, FONTANA, SAVAL, FARRY, MASTRIANO Short Title An Act amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, in realty transfer tax, further providing for excluded transactions; and, in local real estate transfer tax, further providing for imposition. Memo Subject First Time Homebuyer Realty Transfer Tax Exemption Actions 0876 Referred to URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, June 3, 2025 Reported as committed, June 11, 2025 First consideration, June 11, 2025 Generated 06/11/2025 05:44 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.