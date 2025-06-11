Senate Bill 815 Printer's Number 0876
PENNSYLVANIA, June 11 - Senate Bill 815
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
PICOZZI, BROWN, FONTANA, SAVAL, FARRY, MASTRIANO
Short Title
An Act amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, in realty transfer tax, further providing for excluded transactions; and, in local real estate transfer tax, further providing for imposition.
Memo Subject
First Time Homebuyer Realty Transfer Tax Exemption
Actions
|0876
|Referred to URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, June 3, 2025
|Reported as committed, June 11, 2025
|First consideration, June 11, 2025
