Senate Bill 715 Printer's Number 0727
PENNSYLVANIA, June 11 - Sponsors
J. WARD, COLLETT, BROOKS, LANGERHOLC, KIM, LAUGHLIN, COSTA, COMITTA, HAYWOOD, HUTCHINSON, STEFANO, BAKER, VOGEL, ROBINSON, MILLER
Short Title
An Act amending the act of July 7, 2017 (P.L.285, No.14), known as the Rare Disease Advisory Council Act, further providing for expiration.
Memo Subject
Rare Disease Advisory Council Act Sunset Extension
Generated 06/11/2025 05:44 PM
