Senate Bill 345 Printer's Number 0282
PENNSYLVANIA, June 11 - Senate Bill 345
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
ARGALL, BROWN, STEFANO, DUSH, KEARNEY, FONTANA, COSTA, KANE, MILLER
Short Title
An Act amending the act of April 8, 1982 (P.L.310, No.87), referred to as the Recorder of Deeds Fee Law, further providing for a fee imposed and used for demolition.
Memo Subject
Supporting the County Demolition Funding Program
Actions
|0282
|Referred to URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, Feb. 26, 2025
|Reported as committed, June 11, 2025
|First consideration, June 11, 2025
Generated 06/11/2025 05:44 PM
