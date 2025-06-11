Senate Bill 345 Printer's Number 0282

PENNSYLVANIA, June 11 - Senate Bill 345 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors ARGALL, BROWN, STEFANO, DUSH, KEARNEY, FONTANA, COSTA, KANE, MILLER Short Title An Act amending the act of April 8, 1982 (P.L.310, No.87), referred to as the Recorder of Deeds Fee Law, further providing for a fee imposed and used for demolition. Memo Subject Supporting the County Demolition Funding Program Actions 0282 Referred to URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, Feb. 26, 2025 Reported as committed, June 11, 2025 First consideration, June 11, 2025 Generated 06/11/2025 05:44 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.