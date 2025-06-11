Submit Release
Senate Bill 345 Printer's Number 0282

PENNSYLVANIA, June 11 - Senate Bill 345

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

ARGALL, BROWN, STEFANO, DUSH, KEARNEY, FONTANA, COSTA, KANE, MILLER

Short Title

An Act amending the act of April 8, 1982 (P.L.310, No.87), referred to as the Recorder of Deeds Fee Law, further providing for a fee imposed and used for demolition.

Memo Subject

Supporting the County Demolition Funding Program

Actions

0282 Referred to URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, Feb. 26, 2025
Reported as committed, June 11, 2025
First consideration, June 11, 2025

