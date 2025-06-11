Submit Release
Senate Bill 62 Printer's Number 0942

PENNSYLVANIA, June 11 - Senate Bill 62

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

FARRY, SAVAL, PENNYCUICK, FONTANA, COSTA, SANTARSIERO

Short Title

An Act amending the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.343, No.176), known as The Fiscal Code, establishing the Redevelopment Authority Startup Loan Program and the Redevelopment Authority Startup Fund.

Memo Subject

Redevelopment Authority Loan Pilot Program

Actions

0023 Referred to URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, Jan. 22, 2025
0942 Reported as amended, June 11, 2025
First consideration, June 11, 2025

Generated 06/11/2025 05:44 PM

