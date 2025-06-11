Senate Bill 62 Printer's Number 0942

PENNSYLVANIA, June 11 - Senate Bill 62 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors FARRY, SAVAL, PENNYCUICK, FONTANA, COSTA, SANTARSIERO Short Title An Act amending the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.343, No.176), known as The Fiscal Code, establishing the Redevelopment Authority Startup Loan Program and the Redevelopment Authority Startup Fund. Memo Subject Redevelopment Authority Loan Pilot Program Actions 0023 Referred to URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, Jan. 22, 2025 0942 Reported as amended, June 11, 2025 First consideration, June 11, 2025 Generated 06/11/2025 05:44 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.