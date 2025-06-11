Senate Bill 62 Printer's Number 0942
PENNSYLVANIA, June 11 - Senate Bill 62
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
FARRY, SAVAL, PENNYCUICK, FONTANA, COSTA, SANTARSIERO
Short Title
An Act amending the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.343, No.176), known as The Fiscal Code, establishing the Redevelopment Authority Startup Loan Program and the Redevelopment Authority Startup Fund.
Memo Subject
Redevelopment Authority Loan Pilot Program
Actions
|Referred to URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, Jan. 22, 2025
|Reported as amended, June 11, 2025
|First consideration, June 11, 2025
Generated 06/11/2025 05:44 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
