Utah Judiciary Mourns the Passing of Former Chief Justice Gordon R. Hall

Posted: June 11, 2025

Salt Lake City, Utah — The Utah Judiciary is saddened to announce the passing of the Honorable Gordon R. Hall, former Chief Justice of the Utah Supreme Court, on June 1, 2025, at the age of 98.

Born on December 14, 1926, in Vernal, Utah, Justice Hall enjoyed a storied and impactful career that began in private practice in Tooele and included service as Tooele County Attorney and as a 3rd District Court judge. In 1977, he was appointed to the Utah Supreme Court, eventually serving as Chief Justice from 1981 to 1993.

During his time on the bench, Chief Justice Hall spearheaded efforts to strengthen judicial independence through constitutional reform, led Utah’s Judicial Council, served as President of the Conference of Chief Justices, and chaired the board of the National Center for State Courts. In 1988, he received the Distinguished Jurist Award for his exemplary contributions to the judiciary.

“Chief Justice Gordon R. Hall was a visionary leader whose commitment to fairness, judicial integrity, and the rule of law shaped our courts for generations. His legacy endures in the independence of Utah’s judiciary and the many lives he influenced,” said Chief Justice Matthew B. Durrant.

In 2007, the Tooele County Courthouse was named in his honor, recognizing his dedication and significant impact.

 

# # #

