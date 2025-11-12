Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,246 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 438,012 in the last 365 days.

JUSTICE COURT VACANCY ANNOUNCED FOR TOOELE COUNTY

Posted: November 12, 2025

Tooele County, Utah—Applications are being accepted for a justice court judge position that will  serve Tooele County, Utah. The successful candidate will replace Judge John M. Dow who will retire in January. 

To be considered for a justice court judgeship in Tooele County, candidates must be at least 25 years of age, a citizen of the United States, a Utah resident for at least three years, and have a degree from a law school that would make one eligible to apply for admission to a bar in any state in the United States. In addition, applicants must be a resident of Tooele County or an adjacent county either upon appointment or before taking the bench.  

Information on judicial retention and performance evaluation is posted on the Utah State Court’s website at www.utcourts.gov under employment opportunities. An application for judicial office must be completed online at justicecourtvacancies.utah.gov before the deadline. The salary range for the position is $153,475 to $197,325 per year and includes benefits. For additional information  

about working for Tooele County, email Matthew Flygare, the Human Resources Director for Tooele County, at matthew.flygare@tooeleco.gov or call him at (435) 843-3157. 

The deadline for applications is Friday, December 12, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. Applications cannot be submitted after the deadline. For questions about the justice courts or the process for filling this position, email Jim Peters, Justice Court Administrator, at jamesp@utcourts.gov.  

Utah law requires the Tooele County Justice Court Nominating Commission to submit at least three  nominees to Andy Welch, Tooele County Manager, within 45 days of its first meeting. Mr. Welch will then have 30 days in which to make a selection. His selection must then be ratified by the Tooele County Council and certified by the Utah Judicial Council.

# # #  

This entry was posted in Uncategorized.

UTAH COURT OF APPEALS TO HEAR ORAL ARGUMENTS IN WASHINGTON COUNTY »

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

JUSTICE COURT VACANCY ANNOUNCED FOR TOOELE COUNTY

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more