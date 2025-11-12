JUSTICE COURT VACANCY ANNOUNCED FOR TOOELE COUNTY

Tooele County, Utah—Applications are being accepted for a justice court judge position that will serve Tooele County, Utah. The successful candidate will replace Judge John M. Dow who will retire in January.

To be considered for a justice court judgeship in Tooele County, candidates must be at least 25 years of age, a citizen of the United States, a Utah resident for at least three years, and have a degree from a law school that would make one eligible to apply for admission to a bar in any state in the United States. In addition, applicants must be a resident of Tooele County or an adjacent county either upon appointment or before taking the bench.

Information on judicial retention and performance evaluation is posted on the Utah State Court’s website at www.utcourts.gov under employment opportunities. An application for judicial office must be completed online at justicecourtvacancies.utah.gov before the deadline. The salary range for the position is $153,475 to $197,325 per year and includes benefits. For additional information

about working for Tooele County, email Matthew Flygare, the Human Resources Director for Tooele County, at matthew.flygare@tooeleco.gov or call him at (435) 843-3157.

The deadline for applications is Friday, December 12, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. Applications cannot be submitted after the deadline. For questions about the justice courts or the process for filling this position, email Jim Peters, Justice Court Administrator, at jamesp@utcourts.gov.

Utah law requires the Tooele County Justice Court Nominating Commission to submit at least three nominees to Andy Welch, Tooele County Manager, within 45 days of its first meeting. Mr. Welch will then have 30 days in which to make a selection. His selection must then be ratified by the Tooele County Council and certified by the Utah Judicial Council.

# # #